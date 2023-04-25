"Can’t stand her": American Idol fans slam judges for saving Nutsa Buzaladze from elimination

Popular singer Nutsa Buzaladze is already in the top 12 singers of American Idol. As seen on the April 24 episode of the singing competition, Nutsa was saved by the judges after ranking in the bottom 10. She and Lucy Love were the only ones who were able to impress the judges with their voices. The remaining eight singers had to leave the show.

Nutsa is a popular singer from Georgia who currently lives in Dubai. She sang And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going to save herself from the bottom 10 and will now be seen competing in the upcoming stages of the competition. Buzaladze has already won the New Wave 2014 competition and has also participated in Turkey's version of The Voice. She is known for winning X Factor Georgia in 2015.

American Idol fans, however, were not impressed with her deep voice and felt that there were other talented singers in the competition who could have been saved. They also felt that Nutsa did not even "deserve" to be saved as she was already popular, as compared to others in the competition.

Kayla Reed 🦋 @itskayla_reed Anyone but Nutsa would have been a good save. That girl doesn't deserve to be saved. Can't stand her #AmericanIdol

American Idol fans wonder if Nutsa should even be allowed to participate in the competition

When Nutsa joined the competition, she informed the judges that she was from Georgia and dazzled them by singing Lady Marmalade and Greatest Love of All as her first songs.

Since her auditions, Nutsa has impressed the judges several times with her bold voice and personality, using big gestures while performing. She performed Proud Mary during the Showstopper round and Paris (Ooh La La) in the top 26 round.

She was not chosen amongst the top 20 contestants but the judges decided to vote for her, saving her from elimination.

American Idol fans felt that there were many other singers who sounded better than her and deserved to be in the competition more than her. They also felt that it was unfair that she had so much experience on reality TV shows and wondered if she was even allowed to be a part of the competition.

❤️ @Not_the_One87 Nutsa doesnt need this show 🙄 Why save her???? #AmericanIdol

👑 Madi @Fashionably_MAD Nutsa??!?!! 🥴 it was at least 3 people on that stage that sound much better than her. #AmericanIdol

Brian Brewer @bbrewerstandup

Brian Brewer @bbrewerstandup #AmericanIdol @AmericanIdol Nutsa? Really? She sucks and is a mean girl. Ridiculous. She and Lucy were literally the two worst of ten that could have been saved.

👸 @Margare16069226

She is a multimillionaire!!

Who is doing the background checks?

Nailyah deserved that spot! Yikes!!

👸 @Margare16069226 She is a multimillionaire!! Who is doing the background checks? Nailyah deserved that spot! Yikes!! #AmericanIdol Nutsa is already an idol in Europe.

Jean @spinmealtr9 Judges done 8 dirty. No way Nutsa and angry Lucy deserved top 12 #AmericanIdol

Joy Gray @iowasilos Why bring on Nutsa who's won X-Factor and has much experience on competition and reality shows. Unfair to the other contestants. What are you doing, Idol? Put that information in her package and see if she gets voted through. #AmericanIdol

About Nutsa Buzaladze

Nutsa performs at the theatre in Dubai and often posts original songs in Youtube. She is known for competing in many reality TV shows like Your Face Sounds Familiar, Eurovision 2017, and Dancing with the Stars.

Buzaladze started performing at the age of 8 and was also seen Two Stars. She paired up with Carina DeAngelo in the duet round of American Idol, but the latter accused Nutsa of skipping a practice session to sleep. The judges did not like their performance and eliminated Carina, creating a scene on the set.

American Idol airs on ABC every Sunday and Monday at 8 pm ET.

