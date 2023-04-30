When did Adam Lambert compete on American Idol? Alum all set to appear as guest mentor in episode 15

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will feature the Top 12 contestants performing live coast-to-coast in front of the judges and the audience. They will be seen bringing their best musical skills to the table in order to gain enough votes from America and secure their safety in the competition.

American singer-songwriter Adam Lambert will appear as the guest mentor for the Top 12 contestants in the upcoming episode. The artist previously competed in season 8 of the series and was crowned the runner-up in 2009. He went on to achieve massive success, and is now the lead singer of Queen+Adam Lambert.

ADAM LAMBERT @adamlambert I'm coming back to @AmericanIdol , but this time as a MENTOR! Living for all of the talent this year and can't wait to perform for you all TOMORROW 🤍 I'm coming back to @AmericanIdol, but this time as a MENTOR! Living for all of the talent this year and can't wait to perform for you all TOMORROW 🤍 https://t.co/3uVNE3ShuP

The hit ABC series has been on the air for over two decades and is extremely popular among the audience. Like Adam Lambert, many other contestants who have appeared on the show have gone on to become established artists with a large fanbase.

Season 21 of the competition saw talented singers perform in front of the judges - Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie, pop princess Katy Perry, and country superstar Luke Bryan - and the upcoming episode will feature a guest mentor as well.

Guest mentor featuring in American Idol episode 15 is part of Queen+Adam Lambert

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a considerable amount of talent this time around. The contestants braved through multiple rounds of over the past few weeks to make the Top 12. Considering the stiff competition, many fan-favorite participants have proved their mettle and moved forward, while others have had to unfortunately end their journey on the show.

Since the show's premiere, contestants have had to bring their A-game to the stage. To help them with the same, the competition series brought in many alumni and guest artists to mentor the singers and guide them in many aspects, including stage presence, songwriting, and song choices, among many others.

The upcoming American Idol episode will see season 8 finalist Adam Lambert appear as a guest mentor for the Top 12 contestants, while also taking to the stage to deliver an iconic performance as part of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Season eight runner-up and bestselling artist Adam Lambert mentors the Top 12 contestants for another night of unforgettable live performances as America decides who will make the Top 10."

During his debut on American Idol season 8, Adam became one of the fan-favorites with his rendition of Rock with You and Bohemian Rhapsody during the audition rounds in San Francisco. He was well-known for his gothic clothing styles, arrangements, and vocals.

The Grammy-nominated artist then went on to deliver many hit performances of songs like Whole Lotta Love, Ring of Fire, and Mad World. He eventually reached the finale and competed against fellow finalist Kris Allen. Although he lost by a slight margin, Lambert eventually went on to build a very successful career.

After his American Idol debut, Adam went on to release his debut album For Your Entertainment, which earned him the coveted Grammy nomination. In 2014, the artist announced that he'd be part of the tour with the legendary British band Queen as the lead singer in place of the late Freddie Mercury.

Adam Lambert has also appeared as a judge on American Idol and The X Factor Australia. He also released other albums, including The Original High and Velvet, and continues to perform with Queen, which is now renamed as Queen+Adam Lambert.

Season 21 of the reality competition series has been an interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, contestants will face even tougher challenges to make it forward to the Top 10 and Top 7. Viewers will have to wait and see what more is in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

