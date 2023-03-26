Adam Lambert and Queen are set to continue their collaboration with a new tour this year. The joint tour is scheduled to take place on October 4, 2023, and conclude on November 11, 2023.

The 2023 tour, which will be a continuation of the Rhapsody Tour previously held, was announced via a post on the band's official Instagram page:

"Queen + @adamlambert - The Rhapsody Tour is coming to North America! Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31st. See you on the road"

Tickets for the tour will be available from Friday, March 31, 2023, on www.ticketmaster.com. Prices for tickets are yet to be announced and there are no pre-sales available. Moreover, tickets once purchased can only be accessed via the Face Value Exchange on the Ticketmaster site.

Adam Lambert and Queen will continue with their Rhapsody Tour this year

Last year, the single Face It Alone by Queen's original vocalist Freddie Mercury from the band's sessions for the album The Miracle was discovered. With the addition of a new song, the band is now set to build upon its reputation as one of the most successful touring bands in recent years.

Adam Lambert, who joined Queen in 2011 as lead vocalist, talked about the new tour and its setlist during an exclusive interview with Billboard. The singer said:

"As far as the setlist goes, I think we’re all aware of what the fan favorites are. But the most important thing here is that, sure, we need to have fun, but the audience is buying a ticket to see the show."

He further continued:

"This is about their evening and giving them a show that feels fresh. We are keenly aware of what the favorites are and we try to include the big hits every night — they have a lot of hits, so it’s a lot to choose from. But it’s a two-plus hour show, so we’ve got plenty of time to get those big hits."

The full list of the dates and venues for the Queen + Adam Lambert Tour is as follows:

October 4, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

October 8, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

October 10, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

October 12, 2023 – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

October 15, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

October 18, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

October 23, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

October 25, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

October 27, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

October 30, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

November 2, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

November 5, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

November 8, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

November 11, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at BMO Stadium

Adam Lambert is the runner-up of American Idol season 8

Born on January 29, 1982, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Adam Lambert began his career by performing for the Metropolitan Educational Theatre network at the age of 9. His first professional music gig was as a performer on a cruise ship.

Adam Lambert was first noticed for his musical talents with his participation in the eighth season of American Idol, where he became a runner-up. He then received critical acclaim during his solo career with his second studio album, Trespassing, which was released on May 14, 2012. The album debuted as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as peaking as the chart topper on the Hungarian and Canadian album charts.

