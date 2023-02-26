Create

American Idol winners: Where to follow all 20 champions on Instagram?

By Rachel Windsor
Kelly Clarkson from American Idol (Image via Instagram/@kellyclarkson)
ABC's popular reality TV talent competition series titled American Idol recently premiered its 21st season.

With one week of auditions done and dusted, viewers will get introduced to a new set of aspiring contestants who arrive in hopes of impressing the judges with their performance on Sunday night, February 26, 2023 at 8 pm ET/ 7 CT.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, American Idol will see the return of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as judges on the famed reality TV competition series airing only on ABC. The format seems to be the same one that the network has been following for a long time.

Once contestants audition, if it impresses the judges, they receive a "golden ticket" to Hollywood. After Hollywood week, the ones who are selected will move on to the showcase round.

Contestants who move past that enter the Top 24. Once they are selected, these contestants will perform live for America's vote to advance in the competition. Until the last one standing bags the trophy and the title of American Idol season 21.

So far, 20 seasons have aired on television. Every season, one talented contestant who impressed viewers the most walked away as the winner of the popular reality TV talent competition series. The first season aired way back in June 2022, and the winner was none other than famed award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson.

The most recent American Idol winner from season 20 is none other than Noah Thompson, who wowed the judges and viewers back home and walked away with the trophy.

If you're curious to know who each winner is and where to follow them on social media, keep reading.

Here's where you can follow all 20 season American Idol winners on Instagram

Over the years, viewers have witnessed many talented contestants bag the title. Some have gone on to become world famous, like Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, and others are still pursuing a career in music.

Mentioned below are where you can find each one of them on social media.

  1. Kelly Clarkson, season one (2002): @kellyclarkson
  2. Ruben Studdard, season two (2003): @realrubenstuddard
  3. Fantasia Barino, season three (2004):@tasiasword)
  4. Carrie Underwood, season four (2005): @carrieunderwood
  5. Taylor Hicks, season five (2006): @taylorhicksofficial
  6. Jordin Sparks, season six (2007): @jordinsparks
  7. David Cook, season seven (2008): @davidcookofficial
  8. Kris Allen, season eight (2009); @kris_allen
  9. Lee DeWyze, season nine (2010): @leedewyzeofficial
  10. Scotty McCreery, season 10 (2011): @scottymccreery
  11. Phillps Phillps, season 11 (2012): @phillphill
  12. Candice Glover, season twelve (2013): @candiceglover
  13. Caleb Johnson, season 13 (2014): @calebjohnson
  14. Nick Fradiani, season 14 (2015): @nickfradiani
  15. Trent Harmon, season 15 (2016): @officialtrentharmon
  16. Maddie Poppe, season 16 (2018): @maddiepoppe
  17. Laine Hardy, season 17 (2019): @thelainehardy
  18. Just Sam, season 18 (2020): @samanthadiaz
  19. Chayce Beckham, season 19 (2021): @chaycebechkammusic
  20. Noah Thompson, season 20 (2022): @noahthompsonmusic

American Idol season 21 will return for episode two on Sunday night only on ABC. For viewers who do not have cable, they can stream the episode live when it airs on YouTube TV if they have a valid subscription and login details. The episode will air at 8 PM ET, its regular scheduled time.

Readers can check their local listings for more information.

