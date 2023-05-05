Emmett Corrigan, an Idaho father of five and a successful lawyer, was gunned down outside a Walgreens pharmacy in Meridian on March 11, 2011. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while another victim named Rob Hall, who was shot in the head, was rushed to the hospital. Authorities later learned that Emmett and Rob had an altercation that led to the incident.

The investigation soon revealed terrible secrets about Emmett, who had an affair with his employee and Rob's wife, Kandi Hall. The lovers reportedly met at the pharmacy on the night of the shooting and had s*x in the victim's car. The situation soon escalated when Rob encountered the two outside the pharmacy, leading to the shootout.

Raised in a big Mormon family, Ashlee Harmon grows up wanting that same kind of lifestyle. She marries her college boyfriend, Emmett Corrigan, and raises five kids while he opens his own law firm. But dirty secrets will soon trigger a deadly showdown.

American Monster on ID is scheduled to revisit the shooting of Emmett Corrigan in an episode titled What the Heart Wants. The synopsis of the episode states:

"Raised in a big Mormon family, Ashlee Harmon grows up wanting that same kind of lifestyle; she marries her college boyfriend, Emmett Corrigan, and raises five kids while he opens his own law firm, but dirty secrets soon trigger a deadly showdown."

The upcoming episode will air on the channel this Friday, May 5, at 7 pm ET.

Emmett Corrigan, a married father-of-five, was fatally shot during an altercation with his mistress' husband

Rob and Kandi Hall were married with two daughter, they lived in Meridian, Idaho.



In September 2010, 40-year-old Kandi was introduced to 30-year-old Emmett Corrigan, who was looking to hire a paralegal. Emmett and Kandi began having an affair within weeks of knowing each other.

Emmett Corrigan studied at Utah State University, where he met Ashlee Hormon in 2003. The following March, the two got married and had five children in the years that followed. Ambitious and driven, Emmett went to law school, passed the bar, and set up his own practice in Idaho at the age of 30, and resided in Meridian with his family. In early 2011, Ashlee gave birth to their fifth child.

But on March 11, Emmett was tragically gunned down outside a Walgreens pharmacy in the night hours and died at the scene. There was another victim of the shooting incident and a key witness, Rob Hall, and his 40-year-old wife Kandi, who reportedly worked as a paralegal at Emmett's law firm. Rob, who was shot in the head, was rushed to a hospital and survived.

Afterwards, authorities learned that Emmett and Kandi were involved in an affair and that on the night of the incident, they met outside the pharmacy, where the latter parked her car and got into Emmett's truck. They allegedly drove to a nearby gas station where they had s*x in the truck. But by then, Kandi and Rob's daughter had spotted her vehicle and informed her father, who immediately called Kandi.

During the phone call, both men engaged in a heated argument. But that wasn't the end, given that Rob drove to the pharmacy and waited for the lovers to return. Emmett and Kandi returned sometime after 10 pm, and the men got into a physical altercation, during which three gunshots were fired. Two bullets killed Emmett, while the third struck Rob. The latter was arrested for first-degree murder.

During Rob Hall's 2012 trial, prosecutors alleged that he waited for the lovers to return that night and shot Emmett Corrigan twice before turning the gun on himself. He was found guilty of second-degree murder and was given a 30-year prison sentence.

ID's American Monster will further delve into the case on Friday at 7 pm ET.

