In 2021, Amber Eichner's friends and family feared the worst when authorities found an unidentified woman's remains buried in the backyard of a Toledo home. The remains were found just days after Amber was reported missing.

The Ohio native's family members believed that she was in "danger," and sought answers for her mysterious disappearance. Her cousin even said:

"We want answers, we want to know where Amber is. We feel like she's in danger."

An autopsy and DNA analysis later revealed that the body found belonged to Amber and that she was strangled to death. The discovery was made after authorities received a tip, stating that Amber's husband John Eichner had asked the property's owner permission to bury a dead dog in the backyard. He was arrested the following day.

ID's American Monster is scheduled to revisit the shocking murder case of Amber Eichner, whose death was soon followed by her killer husband's suicide. The episode, titled Rescue Me, will air on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET. Here's a look at the synopsis:

"John Eichner, his wife and kids look like a happy family in Genoa, Ohio, but behind closed doors a disturbing pattern of torment and gaslighting plays out for years."

Amber Eichner was reportedly trying to locate a domestic violence shelter at the time of disappearance

Murder victim Amber Eichner, a Genoa, Ohio, mother-of-four, was last spotted on April 14, 2021, and her phone was traced to a tower in Tennessee. Amber's cousin, Amanda Kimbrell, said that she was looking for a domestic violence shelter to stay in when she went missing.

Sources state that although Amber had full custody of her four daughters, her husband took them to a family member's place in Tennessee about a week after she went missing. John Eichner reportedly left them there with six bags of clothing, before he also disappeared. Not long after that, authorities were informed that John "abandoned" their children and vanished.

On April 23, 2021, 34-year-old Amber Eichner was originally reported missing by her family. Later, a friend of John's told police that John had requested and had been given approval to bury his dead dog in the former's backyard. Upon learning about Amber's disappearance, the friend, who is a South Toledo native, told authorities about the unusual conversation she had with John.

On Monday, April 26, police conducted an investigation in the backyard of the property in question and discovered the body of a woman. An autopsy found that the victim died from strangulation.

Prior to his arrest in April, John Eichner was also charged with abandoning their four children in Tennessee. It was also revealed that several reports of domestic violence had been filed against him.

John Eichner was arrested on April 27, 2021, and charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated murder, murder, and abuse of a corpse. He was also charged with 11 counts of evidence tampering, 10 counts of having illegal equipment in his possession, and four counts of financial fraud. However, he was being detained at the Ottawa County jail when he was found dead in a prison cell. The alleged killer had seemingly taken his own life.

