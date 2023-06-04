American Ninja Warrior season 15: Meet the hosts

American Ninja Warrior is all set to make a comeback with its highly anticipated season 15 on June 6 at 8 pm on NBC. Fans are all set to see some new and familiar favorites compete for the title and an impressive grand prize of $1 million.

American Ninja Warrior season 15 will feature thrilling challenges, jaw-dropping athleticism, and inspiring stories. The hosts for season 15 will be none other than Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall, who will once again bring their eccentric energy and expertise to the sporting competition.

Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall set to host American Ninja Warrior season 15

1) Matt Iseman

Matt Iseman, the longest-serving host of American Ninja Warrior, has been part of the show since season 2. Hailing from Denver he is a daytime Emmy Award-winning host and stand-up comedian. He co-hosted Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular and History's Evel Live.

Alongside his hosting career, Iseman is a regular on the L.A. comedy club circuit and has appeared on The Greg Gutfeld Show. Despite graduating with honors from Princeton University and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and working as a doctor, Iseman decided to pursue stand-up comedy in Hollywood.

2) Akbar Gbajabiamila

Akbar Gbajabiamila, a former NFL player, has been hosting American Ninja Warrior since season 5. A South Central L.A. native and the child of Nigerian immigrants, Akbar had a remarkable high school athletic career in basketball and football. He went on to earn a communications degree at San Diego State University on a football scholarship.

Gbajabiamila then enjoyed a five-year NFL career as a linebacker and defensive end with the Raiders, Chargers, and Dolphins before retiring in 2008.

Gbajabiamila has dynamic hosting skills and diverse talents. He has also been a co-host on The Talk and has made appearances in The Bold and the Beautiful.

3) Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall is also an Emmy Award-winning host and a correspondent for Access Hollywood. She has been the sideline reporter for the hit competition series since 2019.

She has also co-hosted What the Fashion on Snapchat Discover and created, hosted, and co-produced her own show, What's Good with Zuri Hall. The Ohio native is also a podcast host, leading her own show called Hot Happy Mess.

The hosts of season 15 are beyond thrilled about the fact that the new season will feature a live audience. With the audience's infectious enthusiasm, the hosts are even more pumped to guide the warriors through the thrilling challenges.

Akbar Gbajabiamila recently told TV Insider:

"To have them back with Matt’s and my commentary, we needed the audience to validate what we were seeing. We host, but we are also cheering these athletes on as they are doing their thing."

Fans are now looking forward to an adrenaline-filled summer as American Ninja Warrior season 15 is set to premiere on June 6. The show will air on Monday nights at 8 pm ET on NBC.

The show has also been renewed for season 16, which is set to premiere in 2024.

Poll : 0 votes