AJ Brown and Derrick Henry were teammates when they played for the Tennessee Titans. The wide receiver now wants a reunion, this time in Philadelphia.

Early on Saturday morning, former NFL defender and current CBS presenter Akbar Gbaja-Biamila claimed that star running back Henry will head to the Eagles in a trade with the following caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Later that day, Brown implored general manager Howie Roseman to get the deal done:

AJ Brown @1kalwaysopen_ 🏾 Nobody has #22. Make it happen if it’s possible Nobody has #22. Make it happen if it’s possible 💪🏾

How did AJ Brown fare with the Tennessee Titans?

AJ Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022

After three seasons at Ole Miss, AJ Brown was selected 51st overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2019. He immediately broke out, catching 52 passes for 1,051 yards (most among rookies) and eight touchdowns and even rushing thrice for 60 yards and a touchdown.

During the playoffs, he started all three games but was sparingly targeted as the Titans ultimately lost in the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs, who would eventually win the Super Bowl.

He continued to be prolific in 2021, catching 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Titans won the AFC South for the first time in 12 years. In the Wild Card, he scored his first postseason touchdown, but the Baltimore Ravens exacted their revenge, eliminating the Titans.

Brown regressed somewhat in 2021, failing to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career. However, he also achieved another milestone: his first 100-receiving-yard playoff game. It turned out to be a Divisional Round loss to the Bengals, which turned out to be his last game as a Titan.

Do the Philadelphia Eagles have enough cap space to pull off a blockbuster Derrick Henry trade?

Derrick Henry is entering the final year of his contract

By allowing Miles Sanders to leave for Carolina, and then giving Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny one-year deals, the Eagles might just have made enough cap room to accommodate Derrick Henry's expiring contract and give newly re-signed quarterback Jalen Hurts a red-zone weapon. Before Hurts' extension was announced, they had close to $20 million in cap space. However, NBC Sports' Mike Florio said a transaction is unlikely:

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk A.J. Brown endorses a Derrick Henry trade to the Eagles. However, we're told a Derrick Henry trade to the Eagles isn't happening. profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2023/04/22/a-j… A.J. Brown endorses a Derrick Henry trade to the Eagles. However, we're told a Derrick Henry trade to the Eagles isn't happening. profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2023/04/22/a-j…

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that the Titans were looking for a trade destination for Henry. However, nothing materialized, likely because the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year is looking for a new contract. He will earn $12.5 million this upcoming season, but the Eagles' salary cap post-extension is still unknown, so everyone will have to wait until the new figures are released.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes