Eagles cap space: How much room does Philadelphia have after Jalen Hurts' $255 million contract extension?

Jalen Hurts is now the best-paid player in the National Football League. The Philadelphia Eagles superstar signed a five-year, $255 million deal, making him the highest-paid player in league history.

Of course, with a deal of this magnitude, the next line of action is to examine how it would affect his team's cap space. Before the new contract was finalized, the Eagles had about $19.9 million in cap space for the 2023 season.

While it's not known how Hurts' new deal would impact the above figure, NFL insider Ian Rapoport has reported:

"Hurts gets a raise ahead of the 2023 season, including a $23.294 million signing bonus, and he will make $64 million through the first new year in 2024. The Philadelphia Eagles now have him under contract for the next six years, on a deal that preserves their flexibility to keep the team intact around him."

How has Jalen Hurts performed in the NFL?

Jalen Hurts has been solid for the Eagles since they selected him with a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Hurts was fresh off a stellar season for the University of Oklahoma and was tipped to be a decent NFL backup ahead of the draft.

However, he went a couple of cadres higher, becoming one of the better dual threats in the NFL in 2021. He led the Eagles to a playoff push in his second season. He finished the 2021 season with 3,144 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, ten rushing touchdowns and a 54.6 QBR.

Hurts' 2022 season was even more phenomenal, as he became the best dual-threat QB in the league, leading his team to the best record in the regular season. Many also saw him as a favorite to win the NFL MVP before the injury bug bit him.

He still led the Eagles on an iconic Super Bowl game run, losing to the Patrick Mahomes-inspired Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts also stacked up some individual hardware, as he earned his first Pro Bowl, All-Pro selections and second place in MVP voting.

Ten best-paid NFL quarterbacks ahead of 2023 season

With Jalen Hurts signing a new deal, he became the best-paid quarterback in the National Football League. However, there are some QBs hot on his tail.

Let's look at the current ten best-paid shot callers in America's most popular sports league.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles || 5 years, $255 million Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers || 4 years, $200 million Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos || 5 years, $245 million Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals || 5 years, $230.5 million Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns || 5 years, $230 million Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs || 10 years, $450 million Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills || 6 years, $258.03 million Daniel Jones, New York Giants || 4 years, $160 million Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams || 4 years, $160 million Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, 4 years, $160 million

