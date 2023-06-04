American Ninja Warrior season 15 release date, air time and plot

Get ready to witness the exhilarating return of American Ninja Warrior, as season 15 is set to premiere on Monday, June 5, 2023. This action-packed competition series will air at 8 pm ET on NBC and then on Peacock.

The American Ninja Warrior season 15 is all set to showcase some of the world's most agile athletes pushing their bodies to the limits in pursuit of the coveted $1 million grand prize. The show is coming up with new obstacles, a bigger Mega wall, and more.

The qualifying and semi-final rounds of American Ninja Warrior Season 15 will take place in Los Angeles, California

The top performers from the qualifying and semi-final rounds will then advance to the National Finals, which will be held in the vibrant city of Las Vegas. American Ninja Warrior season 15 will see some familiar faces. Comedian Matt Iseman, former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila, and actress Zuri Hall are coming back as the hosts of the show.

The new twist of this season is contestants will now compete against each other simultaneously, adding a new level of intensity to American Ninja Warrior season 15. The Mega Wall, a symbolic challenge, will tower at a staggering height of 18.5 feet, the tallest it has ever been in American Ninja Warrior history.

Furthermore, competitors will have to complete all six obstacle courses within a designated time to have a chance at winning a $10,000 prize. The ultimate victor who conquers all four stages at the National Finals will walk away with the grand prize of $1 million.

The show's fans can look forward to encountering new obstacles in season 15, such as Pole Vault, Greased Lightning, The Getaway, Ring The Bells, Lasso Launch, Kite Surfer, and Cubes. These ultra-tricky stunts promise to challenge competitors like never before.

The continuous evolution of the show's course is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the athletes. Arthur Smith shares to Deadline:

“We keep making the course harder, and they keep getting better. They keep training and it’s like the never-ending quest for us to push the limit. They started with building courses in the backyard, that was reasonably early in the run. Now there’s Ninja gyms everywhere and then to coaches and then to trainers. Now we have kids, who say, ‘I’m not going to play soccer. I’m doing Ninja."

This season of American Ninja Warrior marks a significant milestone as it has now become a part of the lives of the younger generation. The executive producer, Arthur Smith shared his excitement, exclaiming:

“We’re now at the point where the show has been on long enough that some of our younger athletes, Ninja has been around their whole life. This year, we have fathers and sons and mothers and daughters competing.”

This sporting reality TV competition, produced by A.Smith & Co. productions has already been renewed for season 16, a testament to the show's popularity and the excitement that the show brings.

The new obstacles in season 16 are going to be Heavy Metal, Reel to Reel, Danger Waters, Duck Duck Goose, and Jaw Breakers. Smith explained the reason behind the change in course is the number of people competing.

Tune in to NBC at 8 pm to catch the ninjas facing the obstacles in American Ninja Warrior season 15. For those who prefer streaming, episodes will be available to watch on Peacock the next day.

Poll : 0 votes