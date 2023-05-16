Can you watch the 2023 NFL games on NBC's Peacock?

Yes, you can watch the 2023 NFL games via the partnership between NBC and streaming giants Peacock. This development was made official yesterday with the NFL and NBC Universal announcing that Peacock will exclusively air the first-ever live-streamed playoff game during the wild-card round.

This was marketed as a step in the right direction, with the league taking a cue from several other leagues that have embraced streaming over time.

NBC is a major partner of the company, and it's a welcome addition to the National Football League's resume to have an exclusively live-streamed playoff game in 2023.

When will the NFL playoff game on Peacock go live?

The Peacock exclusive playoff game will be a prime-time wild card playoff set to take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024. The game will follow a late afternoon wild card playoff faceoff on NBC.

All you need to know about the NFL's push toward live streaming

This announcement comes with the National Football League actively moving to put more games on live-streaming services. The streaming era started in earnest last year when Amazon Prime Video became the exclusive streaming partner for Thursday Night Football.

Furthermore, Peacock will also air its first official NFL game during the regular season. It will air the Week 16 showdown between Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills and the Justin Herbert and (hopefully) Austin Ekeler-led Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Peacock streams all Sunday Night Football games on NBC.

Will NFL be available on Peacock for free?

Unfortunately, NFL games won't be accessible for Peacock subscribers.

This means you'll need to pay a nominal fee to watch the Super Wild Card Weekend exclusive. On the bright side, Peacock is one of the cheaper streaming services, so you'd have to pay $4.99 to enjoy the game.

However, the two participating markets can still watch the playoff contest on their local NBC station.

Why is the NFL streaming a playoff game on Peacock?

Like most things, the answer appears to be that NBC's Peacock bid the most money for the game.

Plenty of fans will tune into the NFL no matter where they have to go to watch. Before 2022, loyal fans said they would not pay to watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video but, guess what, they did so a couple weeks later.

Fans will continue to watch as long as the NFL remains a powerhouse in sports. In this situation, they saw an opportunity to supercharge revenue for a single game.

The deal reportedly means an additional $110 million for Roger Goodell's league.

