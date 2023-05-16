The NFL's latest playoff broadcasting decision, which involves exclusive streaming on NBC's Peacock service, has sparked backlash from fans, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has found himself caught in the crossfire. The announcement stated that one Wild Card Playoff game will only be accessible to fans who subscribe to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually.

Michael McCarthy @MMcCarthyREV



The NFL, which built its popularity on free TV, is taking another step into pay-for-play.



If you want to stream

frontofficesports.com/peacock-lands-… Whoah.The NFL, which built its popularity on free TV, is taking another step into pay-for-play.If you want to stream @peacock 's exclusive Wild Card Playoff game, you must sign up for premium subscription, which costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. Whoah. The NFL, which built its popularity on free TV, is taking another step into pay-for-play.If you want to stream @peacock's exclusive Wild Card Playoff game, you must sign up for premium subscription, which costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year.frontofficesports.com/peacock-lands-…

Naturally, having to pay to watch their favorite team did not sit well with fans, who vented their frustrations witn Goodell's plan on Twitter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Norm @jnkiii idea. Pure greed on the part of the @RapSheet This is aidea. Pure greed on the part of the @NFL @RapSheet This is a 💩 idea. Pure greed on the part of the @NFL

THUMP @THump @AdamSchefter Aint nobody buying peacock lil bro i am watching it illegally and i suggest everyone else do the same @AdamSchefter Aint nobody buying peacock lil bro i am watching it illegally and i suggest everyone else do the same

C. Kennedy @ck07712 @RapSheet They can keep it. Sick of being milked for streaming. NFL hates there poorer fans struggling who want a distraction from the tough economy. @RapSheet They can keep it. Sick of being milked for streaming. NFL hates there poorer fans struggling who want a distraction from the tough economy.

Dean Lamb @DeanWLamb @FOS



No value to fans.



This is mostly to help the mediocre Peacock streaming service. @WSJ Greed over access.No value to fans.This is mostly to help the mediocre Peacock streaming service. @FOS @WSJ Greed over access. No value to fans. This is mostly to help the mediocre Peacock streaming service.

Eric Berg @BangTheBooks_ @RapSheet Boycotting this game is the only way to prevent this from happening more in the future. @RapSheet Boycotting this game is the only way to prevent this from happening more in the future.

Rob @Rebthree @RapSheet Bad idea. Greed becomes too enticing. Salivating over the short game might cost viewership in the long run. Sure times change, but the number of ppl unable to afford all streaming services will either steal or become frustrated and lean to another sport as a fav. @RapSheet Bad idea. Greed becomes too enticing. Salivating over the short game might cost viewership in the long run. Sure times change, but the number of ppl unable to afford all streaming services will either steal or become frustrated and lean to another sport as a fav.

Additional details on Peacock's Wild Card streaming deal

The deal between the NFL and Peacock, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, is valued at $110 million and spans one year. In addition to the Wild Card game, Peacock will also stream the regular-season game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 23.

The Wild Card game on Peacock is scheduled for January 13, 2024, immediately following a late-afternoon game on NBC. This arrangement makes NBC Universal the first NFL broadcaster to air three postseason games in a single weekend, as the network will also broadcast its usual Sunday Night Football game the following night. Local NBC affiliates in the cities of the teams involved will also broadcast the games, both regular-season and playoff.

What other streaming controversies has the NFL faced lately?

This isn't the only streaming controversy the NFL has faced recently. In 2022, the league announced a $1.3 billion annual deal with Amazon for exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football. The deal began a year earlier than planned due to Fox exercising an opt-out clause.

However, Amazon's streaming service has encountered mixed results, plagued by technical difficulties and a high price of $8.99 to $14.99 per month or $139.99 per year since its first game, featuring the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Furthermore, the NFL has faced criticism for its introduction of flex scheduling to Thursday Night Football, allowing Sunday games to be moved to that platform. Teams are now also permitted to play two Thursday games in a single season.

Players have voiced opposition to these plans, citing concerns about player safety and the fan experience as reasons for their criticism.

Poll : 0 votes