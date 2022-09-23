"Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football is the dumbest thing that the NFL has done" - Fans tear into TNF coverage after $1 billion deal

The NFL and Amazon agreed to an 11-year deal this year that gave Bezos' company exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football for $1 billion a year.

In its first week, Amazon generated 13 million viewers during the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Amazon was originally targeting, at least, 12.5 million potential viewers. All signs point to this deal being a huge success.

The deal between Amazon and the league benefits both companies. It is reported that there were more signup for Prime before the first Thursday Night Football game than signups durning Cyber Monday and Black Friday. More subscriptions to Prime each year would generate more money for the NFL and would draw up the viewership.

Prime memberships currently costs $15 per month or $139 a year. Those numbers could certainly go up.

Although they had success in Week One, it seems like some fans are disgruntled with the streaming service.

“By every measure, Thursday Night Football on Prime Video was a resounding success,” Jay Marine, global head of Amazon’s sports division, wrote in the memo.

Here's what fans have to say about their experience with the streaming platform during tonight's game. NFL fans were not pleased with Amazon Prime's TNF streaming, despite its success thus far.

Tonight's coverage of the Cleveland Browns hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers is the second week of Amazon streaming Thursday Night Football games.

NFL Thursday Night Football continues next week with the Miami Dolphins and Cincinatti Bengals

Week 4 of the NFL season will kick off with the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Miami Dolphins.

Amazon's first week of streaming Thursday Night Football debuted with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Los Angeles Chargers. It was reported that 13 million fans tuned in to watch the Chiefs ultimately defeat the Chargers, 27-24.

The Thursday night streaming continued tonight with the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Amazon expects numbers to be similar to last week's game, if not more.

Tonight's game concluded with a 23-17 victory for the Cleveland Browns.

