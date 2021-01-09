NFL Playoffs: Which Teams Play on Super Wild Card Weekend?

Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL is set to kick off on Saturday afternoon, with 3 matchups that day and 3 matchups on Sunday. Although the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs of the AFC and Green Bay Packers of the NFC are scheduled to be off this weekend, these matchups will be intriguing as 15 of the 29 players named to the Associated Press All-Pro teams will be taking the field.

The 2020 First Team All-Pro selections pic.twitter.com/d8TwCTQ5t2 — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2021

AFC Super Wild Card Weekend Matchups

(7) Indianapolis Colts (11-5) @ (2) Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Indianapolis travels up to New York to take on a highly-talented Buffalo team in this edition of Super Wild Card Weekend. These teams kick off at 1:05 pm EST on CBS on Saturday, January 9th. This could be one of the more high-octane matchups this weekend as both teams are led by poised quarterbacks and have a litany of offensive stars available to them.

(5) Baltimore Ravens (11-5) @ (4) Tennessee Titans (11-5)

Baltimore and Tennessee meet for the 3rd time in two seasons, with one of the prior matchups coming in last year's NFL playoffs. Baltimore will travel to Nashville for a game that is expected to be a high-scoring affair. This game will be live from Nissan Stadium in Tennessee on Sunday, January 10th, with coverage beginning at 1:05 pm EST on ABC and the ESPN family of networks.

(6) Cleveland Browns (11-5) @ (3) Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

The Steelers host their divisional rival Browns in a matchup that is a rematch from week 17. The Steelers rested some key players and the Browns were able to energy victorious and gain the opportunity to take another shot at the team that won the AFC North. This game will be broadcast by NBC and is scheduled to begin at 8:15 pm EST Sunday night, making it the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend.

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

NFC Super Wild Card Weekend Matchups

(6) Los Angeles Rams (10-6) @ (3) Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

Like many of the other matchups scheduled for this Super Wild Card Weekend, Rams at Seahawks is a continuation of a divisional rivalry. The Rams will visit Seattle for a game that is slated to get underway at 4:40 pm EST on Saturday, and will be broadcast live on FOX.

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) @ (4) Washington Football Team (7-9)

Tampa Bay will begin their bid make it to Super Bowl LV in their own stadium by heading to Washington for a Super Wild Card Weekend tilt against the Washington Football Team. This game is the last game of Saturday night, scheduled for 8:15 pm EST on NBC.

(7) Chicago Bears (8-8) @ (2) New Orleans Saints (12-4)

Mercedes-Benz stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana is no stranger to hosting pivotal matchups and this weekend will be no different when the Bears come to town to take on the Saints. The Saints are one of the hottest teams in the NFC and the Bears have looked shaky at times, so this matchup may not stay entertaining for long. This game will take place at 4:40 pm EST on Sunday, January 10th and CBS has the broadcast rights for this Super Wild Card Weekend matchup.