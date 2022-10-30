"And then there were the tapes": 3 revelations made by Giancarlo Granda in his latest book on the Falwell scandal

Hulu's upcoming documentary God Forbid: The S*x Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty is all set to air on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, featuring the scandalous story of Becki Falwell and Giancarlo Granda's affair that ultimately brought down an end to Jerry Falwell Jr.'s reign as the President of Liberty University.

Jerry Falwell Jr. is well-known as a conservative Christian leader who helped secure the evangelical vote for Donald Trump in 2016.

Jerry Falwell Jr., who allegedly saw his wife perform a s****l act on Giancarlo Granda, was fully aware of the six-year affair that ended in 2018. Jerry and Becki are still together, and they were also able to keep their affair hidden for a long time before Granda decided to make it public.

Indeed, Jerry frequently taped Becki and Giancarlo Granda, as Granda revealed in his upcoming book, Deep End: Jerry and Becki Falwell and the Collapse of an Evangelical Dynasty, where he remarked, "and then there were the tapes."

Deep End: Jerry and Becki Falwell and the Collapse of an Evangelical Dynasty, delves into the scandal and reveals Granda's side, who was nearly destroyed by it.

The following are three previously unknown facts about the scandal revealed in this book.

Three facts about Giancarlo Granda and Becki Falwell's affair

1) Looking back, Giancarlo regrets his affair with Becki

Giancarlo Granda met Becki and her husband while working as a pool boy at a Miami resort. He was only 20 years old when they met. He had no idea who they were, but he was drawn to Becki. In the documentary, Giancarlo Granda says:

"If I would have known that accepting this woman's invitation to go back to her hotel room would have led to a scandal involving the president of the largest Christian university in the world, and the president of the United States, I would have walked away and just enjoyed my private life."

An excerpt from the book reads:

"A decade later, it all looks very different. Their predatory nature, abuse of power, complete lack of moral compass and monumental hypocrisy is breathtaking to look back across the full sweep of it."

2) Becki Falwell was the one to begin the affair

Giancarlo Granda revealed in his upcoming book that Becki Falwell was the one who approached him and frequently flirted with him. In his book, he revealed:

"She was being flirty, saying it as a joke, so I flirted back. She asked my name, and when I shook her hand, she complimented me on my handshake. We talked for a few minutes—“Do you go to school?”; “What kind of stuff are you interested in?”—and then I told her I had to get back to work. Every time I cycled through, there was a little more banter and a little more flirtation. She said her name was Becki."

3) Their rule was anything but intercourse

Giancarlo Granda revealed that as their arrangement involved Jerry Falwell Jr., it had certain rules. Jerry used to watch the two perform s****l activities and it also had the clause that Grand and Becki would not have intercourse. In his book, he revealed:

"She wasn’t wearing any panties, which is the kind of thing that makes an impression on you at twenty, and she half whispered, “Our rule is anything but intercourse,” meaning no penetration. I nodded that was fine. I went down on her, and when she finished.."

From their arrangement, Jerry also often made tapes of Becki and her lover.

God Forbid: The S*x Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty will air on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, on Hulu.

