Who is Giancarlo Granda aka "The Pool Boy" and how is he involved in Falwell scandal?

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, an upcoming Hulu documentary, will feature a scandalous affair between Giancarlo Granda and Becki Falwell.

Becki is the wife of Jerry Falwell Jr., the former president of Liberty University and a conservative Christian leader, who helped secure the evangelical vote for Donald Trump in 2016. In fact, it was this affair that brought down Jerry Falwell Jr.'s reign as the president of his family university.

The affair originally began in 2012 and lasted until 2018, according to an upcoming book by Granda, who made the details of the affair public a while back. The arrangement between Becki Falwell and Giancarlo Granda also involved Jerry Falwell. The affair reportedly started while Becki and her husband were staying at a hotel in Miami.

Daniela Rodriguez

What is known about Giancarlo Granda and his affair with Becki Falwell?

Giancarlo Granda was a 20-year-old pool attendant at a Miami hotel when he first met Becki Falwell. Granda worked at Fontainebleau Miami Beach as a pool boy and spotted her near the pool wearing her bikini.

He found her attractive but was taken aback when she first offered to sleep with him. However, he later revealed his regret to the press about going ahead with the affair. He said that had he known that the affair would lead to a major scandal, he would have walked away. He noted that the scandal involved the president of the world's largest Christian university as well as a former US President.

Giancarlo Granda's upcoming book, Off the Deep End: Jerry and Becki Falwell and the Collapse of an Evangelical Dynasty, has first-person insight into what happened between him and Becki.

After Becki offered to have sex with Granda, she also mentioned that her husband would be watching them do it.

Giancarlo Granda acknowledged that he was nervous but continued the affair after some insistence from his friends and coworkers. Becki and Granda also had an agreement that there would be no intercourse in the affair. However, the two would perform other s*xual acts on each other as Jerry Falwell Jr. watched them.

Recalling one instance, Granda said that there was a moment when Jerry walked to the side of the bed that the former and Becki were on to "get a better angle." As he panicked, Giancarlo told him to back off in an attempt to establish boundaries. The pool boy added:

"He (Jerry) apologized and quickly walked back toward the entrance and stood right outside the bathroom."

The affair between Becki Falwell and the young pool boy continued till 2018. He later revealed the details to the press. Granda has also provided his insight for the upcoming book. The affair was allegedly supposed to end in 2014 after Granda got a serious girlfriend, but according to reports, he and Becki stayed in touch until 2018.

Meanwhile, Becki and Jerry are still happily married.

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty will cover this story in detail when it premieres on November 1, 2022.

