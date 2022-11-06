Andor episode 10 air time and plot

Andor is nearly at the end of its brilliant run with only three episodes remaining from the twelve-episode series. The series, which serves as a direct prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, has so far proved to be one of the finest Star Wars media on television. It has dealt with the early days of the rebel alliance and the intricacies of Imperial politics within the system.

In one of the more recent episodes, Andor has followed Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) into a messed-up prison system that replicates the real-world justice system. It was also a harsh remark on capitalism as it depicted how the micro-reward system and the use of negative reinforcement can maximize productivity while also providing a false sense of freedom. In the process, the show also delved into the new character of Kino Loy (Andy Serkis), who is a prisoner in the system but also serves as manager for the floor. He has revealed some crucial details about the upcoming episode.

The upcoming episode of the show will premiere on November 9, 2022, at 3 am EST.

Andor season 1, episode 10: Kino Loy as the driving force?

Following the norm of Disney's release, there is no synopsis or teaser available for the upcoming episode of Andor. This usually makes things harder to predict for Disney shows. However, with some insight from Andy Serkis, the man behind Supreme Leader Snoke, there is some prediction about the plot of the tenth episode.

Continuing from the end of the ninth episode, the tenth episode will also feature Cassian inside the prison. Of course, he will break out of there, but how he does it is the real question. Perhaps Kino Loy will be instrumental in the process. The inmate, who always forced others to follow prison laws, was dealt a heavy blow in the previous episode with the suicide of one of the inmates. He may be reconsidering the entire system and his perception of it.

Andy Serkis teased this change in Kino Loy in an interview with Screen Rant. He said:

"He has a family outside, he's been working towards his release, and now this is the moment that turns him—compounded with the death of one of the inmates who was one of the longest serving on his floor, and who he begins to care for. When he's euthanized at the end, he realizes that they've got to do something about it. That's the beginning of a transformation in his character."

He continued:

"The turning point at the end of episode 9 is so crushing for him. He begins to realize that he has been deluding himself—and not only deluding himself but actually being untruthful to himself. He's lost his inner core. And I think we see him beginning to question the possibility, “What if there is a way of getting by and getting out and releasing all of the prisoners?” We start to see, throughout the course of episode 10, him buying into that and enabling that to happen."

So the tenth episode is likely to continue the prison struggle along with other developments with other characters.

