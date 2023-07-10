"Anthony Bourdain couldn't stand Guy Fieri. Now y'all know why": Viral Donald Trump photo sparks mass boycott calls 

Restaurateur Guy Fieri seems to be losing a bunch of his followers after a picture of him hanging out with former president Donald Trump went viral. The two were spotted conversing at the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Las Vegas that took place on Saturday, July 8. Due to the former Potus’ controversial right-wing political stances, netizens were outraged to see the chef spend time with him. Responding to the same, one netizen tweeted:

For those unversed, fellow food expert Anthony Bourdain despised Guy Fieri. In 2008, the former compared the latter to a Simpsons character. In 2011, Bourdain also said:

“I look at Guy Fieri and I just think… ‘I’m glad that’s not me.’”

The exact reason for their feud remains unclear however, it has been noted that the two had different styles when it came to maintaining their high-end restaurants. This must have played a role in their rivalry. However as seen in the aforementioned tweet, Liberal Bourdain must have disliked Fieri due to his alleged right-leaning political beliefs.

The former president conversed with numerous celebrities including Joe Rogan amongst others. However, his interaction with Guy Fieri sparked outrage online. Many had strong reactions to the presidential candidate conversing with the restaurateur who has also been dubbed as the Mayor of Flavor Town.

DonkConnects ♻️™ ➐ @donkoclock



I say we Boycott



Drop a & ReTweet to Share with your friends if you are with me. BREAKING - Guy Fieri says Liberals Can "Get Over" his Love for Donald Trump and Kid Rock #UFC290 I say we Boycott @flavortown and anything associated with @GuyFieri 's name.Drop a& ReTweetto Share with your friends if you are with me. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING - Guy Fieri says Liberals Can "Get Over" his Love for Donald Trump and Kid Rock #UFC290 I say we Boycott @flavortown and anything associated with @GuyFieri's name.Drop a 💙 & ReTweet ♻️ to Share with your friends if you are with me. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HXrAKzXaNl

Netizens react to Guy Fieri and Donald Trump greeting each other at the UFC fight

Internet users were immensely critical of the interaction and were quick to call for boycotting Fieri’s restaurants which includes Guy’s Burger Joint, El Burro Borrachos, Chicken Guy, Goldbelly Trashcan Nachos, Downtown Flavortown and Guy’s Sammich Joint amongst others.

Some also noted how Fieri is friends with singer Kid Rock who unreservedly expresses his Republican political views publicly.

Janice Jhana Elks🇺🇸🇺🇦 @OMAHAGEMGIRL Anyone who's disappointed to see Guy Fieri hanging out with Trump AGAIN must have forgotten that Guy Fieri and Kid Rock are good friends. Anyone who's disappointed to see Guy Fieri hanging out with Trump AGAIN must have forgotten that Guy Fieri and Kid Rock are good friends. https://t.co/XT8k2n4fsV

A few reactions to Fieri’s interaction with Trump read:

UnderDog @NoFear_DogHere



He’s got some good shows.. but apparently some bad judgement.



Disappointing. @JoJoFromJerz Yeah, it actually does.. I guess I didn’t know Guy as well as I thought.He’s got some good shows.. but apparently some bad judgement.Disappointing. @JoJoFromJerz Yeah, it actually does.. I guess I didn’t know Guy as well as I thought.He’s got some good shows.. but apparently some bad judgement. Disappointing.

J'Wan Yvette | Justified Madness @jwanyvette1 Guy Fieri used to be my hubby's and my favorite on Food Network. Now that I know he's buddy buddy with Mango Mussolini I can't watch anymore... Thanks for the memories Guy, but Keith Lee is officially the Mayor of Flavortown now! Guy Fieri used to be my hubby's and my favorite on Food Network. Now that I know he's buddy buddy with Mango Mussolini I can't watch anymore... Thanks for the memories Guy, but Keith Lee is officially the Mayor of Flavortown now! https://t.co/9Cb1lReSur

Victoria Brownworth @VABVOX Guy Fieri's philanthropic work during the pandemic cheered us. His coterie of close chef friends--women, BIPOC, lesbians--Fieri's conclave made us feel welcome. And he was so funny and warm and accepting. Seeing him with Trump was a total gut-punch that I wish never happened.

2/ Guy Fieri's philanthropic work during the pandemic cheered us. His coterie of close chef friends--women, BIPOC, lesbians--Fieri's conclave made us feel welcome. And he was so funny and warm and accepting. Seeing him with Trump was a total gut-punch that I wish never happened.2/ https://t.co/00eE8cpaEu

#neverforget1/6 @BlueGreenLines For anyone saying I shouldn’t be angry at Guy Fieri because of politics, I say it has nothing to do with politics. Anyone who supports in any way shape or form, the man who wants to make America a dictatorship, I don’t need in my life. Ever. For any reason. Even if they’re family For anyone saying I shouldn’t be angry at Guy Fieri because of politics, I say it has nothing to do with politics. Anyone who supports in any way shape or form, the man who wants to make America a dictatorship, I don’t need in my life. Ever. For any reason. Even if they’re family

Khat in KY 🇺🇦🦥☕🍻🐈🌈🌞🌊 @cmilner1966 @UFCEurope @GuyFieri

Bad look Guy, bad look. @ChuckLiddell Big mistake, Guy, you could have ignored this moment. You put it out there. All of the years of believing in you just vanished in this moment. I guess you "pretend" to be friends with LGBT community for your ratings.Bad look Guy, bad look. @UFCEurope @GuyFieri @ChuckLiddell Big mistake, Guy, you could have ignored this moment. You put it out there. All of the years of believing in you just vanished in this moment. I guess you "pretend" to be friends with LGBT community for your ratings.Bad look Guy, bad look. https://t.co/DeCFqvt8M2

Voice of Reason @raggapegs Guy Fieri diners, drive ins, and dives is officially canceled. Guy Fieri diners, drive ins, and dives is officially canceled.

Dr. Ginny McDonald @GinnyMcDonald8 I never really liked Guy Fieri anyway. Prefer chef Jose Andres. I never really liked Guy Fieri anyway. Prefer chef Jose Andres.

😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 @aintscarylarry Guy Fieri is to food what Kid Rock is to music. 🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮 Guy Fieri is to food what Kid Rock is to music. 🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮

At the time of writing this article, Fieri had not responded to the criticism he was facing online.

Is Guy Fieri a Republican?

One can be quick to assume that Fieri is a Republican. However, his political stance remains unclear. He has been praised for his apolitical stance in the past. When asked to speak about the same, he said in a 2020 Grub Street interview:

“We’re the greatest nation on Earth, can we please just go in one direction?”

In December 2020, he went on to say in Fox New’s The Ingraham Angle show that he was “politically incorrect.” He once again did not clarify whether he was left or right winged.

Politico also revealed that Fieri was one among the many celebrities who refused to take part in Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services ad campaign. However, this does not explicitly define his political stance once again.

Netizens seem to have their own assumptions about Fieri’s political beliefs. Some were under the assumption that he is a Liberal as he once officiated 101 gay marriages in 24 hours. Meanwhile, his friendship with Kid Rock left many believing that he is a Republican.

Poll : 0 votes