"Anthony Bourdain couldn't stand Guy Fieri. Now y'all know why": Viral Donald Trump photo sparks mass boycott calls 

Restaurateur Guy Fieri seems to be losing a bunch of his followers after a picture of him hanging out with former president Donald Trump went viral. The two were spotted conversing at the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Las Vegas that took place on Saturday, July 8. Due to the former Potus’ controversial right-wing political stances, netizens were outraged to see the chef spend time with him. Responding to the same, one netizen tweeted:
For those unversed, fellow food expert Anthony Bourdain despised Guy Fieri. In 2008, the former compared the latter to a Simpsons character. In 2011, Bourdain also said:
“I look at Guy Fieri and I just think… ‘I’m glad that’s not me.’”
The exact reason for their feud remains unclear however, it has been noted that the two had different styles when it came to maintaining their high-end restaurants. This must have played a role in their rivalry. However as seen in the aforementioned tweet, Liberal Bourdain must have disliked Fieri due to his alleged right-leaning political beliefs.
The former president conversed with numerous celebrities including Joe Rogan amongst others. However, his interaction with Guy Fieri sparked outrage online. Many had strong reactions to the presidential candidate conversing with the restaurateur who has also been dubbed as the Mayor of Flavor Town.
Netizens react to Guy Fieri and Donald Trump greeting each other at the UFC fight
Internet users were immensely critical of the interaction and were quick to call for boycotting Fieri’s restaurants which includes Guy’s Burger Joint, El Burro Borrachos, Chicken Guy, Goldbelly Trashcan Nachos, Downtown Flavortown and Guy’s Sammich Joint amongst others.
Some also noted how Fieri is friends with singer Kid Rock who unreservedly expresses his Republican political views publicly.
A few reactions to Fieri’s interaction with Trump read:
At the time of writing this article, Fieri had not responded to the criticism he was facing online.
Is Guy Fieri a Republican?
One can be quick to assume that Fieri is a Republican. However, his political stance remains unclear. He has been praised for his apolitical stance in the past. When asked to speak about the same, he said in a 2020 Grub Street interview:
“We’re the greatest nation on Earth, can we please just go in one direction?”
In December 2020, he went on to say in Fox New’s The Ingraham Angle show that he was “politically incorrect.” He once again did not clarify whether he was left or right winged.
Politico also revealed that Fieri was one among the many celebrities who refused to take part in Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services ad campaign. However, this does not explicitly define his political stance once again.
Netizens seem to have their own assumptions about Fieri’s political beliefs. Some were under the assumption that he is a Liberal as he once officiated 101 gay marriages in 24 hours. Meanwhile, his friendship with Kid Rock left many believing that he is a Republican.