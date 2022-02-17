Apink's Hayoung ends rumors and clarifies the buzz about a ring seen on her left hand

Apink's Hayoung is loved and cared for by all her fans, and it's no surprise that they gifted her precious jewelry during fan meets. The K-pop idol recently came into the limelight after certain rumors about a ring on her left finger.

Fans assumed that it could mean only one thing and began discussing it on social media platforms. Nevertheless, Hayoung calmly handled the situation and ended the rumors during a live video.

Apink's Hayoung clarifies her ring rumour on IDDP

On February 15, 2022, the K-pop girl group appeared on IDPP, a fun interactive interview where idols look at their community content online and react.

During Hayoung's turn, she went through old pictures and videos from her school and college days. The idol read the comments out loud and came across a certain question.

A fan pointed out and asked Hayoung about the ring, which had a simple design on her left hand. The singer stated that it was given to her by a fan from the group's fan sign event.

She elaborated on her fun experience and said he requested her to wear it at the fan sign and later asked her to marry him. However, it was just an innocent and sweet gesture.

Hayoung further stated that the ring meant nothing and rarely wore it. She also said that she fondly remembers the young fan.

"He was such a baby, and he put this ring on my finger and said, Nuna! He was really cute."

Latest updates on Apink

On February 14, 2022, the K-pop girl group released their latest album, Horn. It was the group's first release since their ninth mini-album Look in April 2020. The members' return to the music scene marks the end of their extended hiatus since their debut in 2011.

The new album also marks the group’s 10th debut anniversary. Out of 11 songs on the album, Dilemma is the title track with a music video that dropped on February 14, 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar