Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post-credit scene explained: Spoilers and DCU future prediction explored

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post-credit scene hints at a silly joke in the movie. Jason Mamoa (Aquaman) is back as Arthur Curry to regain his position as the King of Atlantis. When the credits roll, you might wonder whether to expect an Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post-credit scene. Even with a future that is a bit vague, this final DCEU movie does have a mid-credits one before the final credits roll.

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Arthur Curry, along with Orm, his half-brother and his longtime adversary, fights against the vengeful Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, to stop him from unleashing his terror on Atlantis. The movie has a star-studded cast, with Amber Heard as Mera, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post-credit scene and the future of DCU

Credits scenes typically hint at our hero's upcoming film. This has been done frequently by Warner Bros. and Marvel, who have included superhero teams and even a few villains in their movie credits scenes. That future is a little more dire, though, for the heroes of Warner Bros. in particular. However, there is one Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post-credit scene in Aquaman 2 for the fans.

Orm chooses to check out a burger restaurant in the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post-credits scene after Arthur tells him how good they tasted earlier in the movie. He gives a gold coin to the waitress who brings his hamburger to the table and, taking a bite, nods in approval. Seeing a cockroach on the table, he instinctively picks it up, puts it into the burger, and takes another bite, continuing to nod and smile with satisfaction.

As viewers will remember, the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post-credit scene is a reference to a previous scene in the movie where Orm, persuaded by his elder brother, eats a cockroach and, oddly enough, enjoys the taste. Unlike most such scenes, it is unlikely that the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post-credit scene will have any lasting effects on the DCU.

What is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom all about?

The tide is turning (Image via aquamanmovie@instagram)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has many subplots. David Kane (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), furious with Aquaman for killing his father, sets out to find Atlantean technology to repair his Black Manta costume and comes across the Black Trident. The power of the trident grants him visions of an old king who promises to help him avenge Aquaman in return for being set free from a curse.

Meanwhile, Mera (Amber Heard) and Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) get married and are blessed with a son. Arthur is now the king of Atlantis. When he discovers that David Kane is using an ancient ore called orichalcum for revenge, he turns to his half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), who is a disgraced king, for help. The brothers join forces to find Manta, who is out to kill Aquaman's entire family.

Along with themes of racism and global warming, the adventure transports our hero to the deep sea, a mutant jungle, a parched desert, and Antarctica. For the entire DC Comics onscreen universe as it currently exists, as well as for the soaking king, the film carries a sense of finality.

There is no hint of a next great adventure unless it involves both the brothers having a burger because Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post-credit scene chooses to go for humor, the movie's extraordinary clean finish, and there is no big bad villain on the horizon.