"Where is Mera?": Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom disowns Amber Heard in the most embarrassing of ways

As anticipation reaches a fever pitch for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, YouTube comments mirror the fervor for Jason Momoa's Aquaman but conspicuously omit Amber Heard's Mera. Speculation on X (formerly known as Twitter) about Heard's limited role aligns with recent reports of trimmed scenes, leaving fans curious about Mera's fate.

Here's what a fan said on X:

A fan expresses their surprise at her absence (Image via Twitter)

Recent changes in the upcoming DC film have sparked speculation about Amber Heard's character, Mera. Two important scenes featuring Heard have been cut, leading fans to question the direction of her storyline. This speculation is further fueled by Heard's defamation trial against Johnny Depp, where she claimed her role was reduced.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Was Amber Heard's role edited and cut down?

The video announcing ticket sales for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom received a lot of positive feedback. Viewers are excited about Jason Momoa's performance and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's visuals. Many fans are looking forward to the sequel after enjoying the first movie.

Fans heap praise on Momoa (Image via YouTube)

Viewers are noticing that Amber Heard's character Mera is being overlooked in discussions about the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. There is speculation about her reduced role and the possible reasons behind it, creating a sense of mystery and anticipation for the movie's release.

Twitter users are speculating about Heard's involvement, with some suggesting that she may have limited screen time due to off-screen controversies, while others are looking forward to seeing her in the trailer.

Fans talk about Mera's absence (Image via Twitter)

According to The Independent UK, director James Wan denies Amber Heard's claims that the trial influenced the decision to reduce her screen time in the Aquaman sequel. He states that the decision was part of his creative vision for the film.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wan explained:

"The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera’s journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We’ll leave it at that."

Even though Wan explained, there are still doubts about why Heard's role was reduced, especially considering the ongoing controversy surrounding her.

Reports explored: What did Jason Momoa do to Amber Heard on Aquaman 2 sets?

Expand Tweet

According to a report by Variety, Jason Momoa tried to get Amber Heard fired from the movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom because he believed they lacked chemistry. This happened after documents from Johnny Depp's trial were made public, revealing a chaotic atmosphere on set. It is claimed that Momoa, who was dressed like Depp and under the influence of alcohol, wanted Heard to be replaced as the character Mera.

Amber Heard's legal issues with Johnny Depp have increased the attention on her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom after Depp won the defamation case against her. The jury found her 2018 Washington Post article to be defamatory and she was ordered to pay Depp damages.

Comments critiquing Amber (Image via Twitter)

During the trial, a petition was created to remove Heard from the sequel, which received over 4.5 million signatures.

Cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the controversies surrounding it

The film has been surrounded by controversy (Image via DC Studios)

The upcoming movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a great cast, including Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, and Randall Park. However, there is controversy surrounding Amber Heard's role, which has added an unexpected level of interest.

Amber Heard's portrayal of Mera in Aquaman has faced criticism due to her legal battles with Johnny Depp. As a result, her role in the next Aquaman movie has been reduced, possibly as a response to the controversy surrounding her. This is a change from her previous significant presence in the DC Universe.

According to a report from OK Magazine, Elon Musk, who is Amber Heard's ex, stepped in to protect her job by threatening Warner Bros. with serious consequences if they fired her. Jason Momoa's representative did not comment on the situation, while a spokesperson for DC supported Momoa's professionalism. In court, therapist notes showed that director James Wan was frustrated that the trial was overshadowing the sequel.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in the US on December 25 and in the UK on December 29.