How the Aquaman movie will change DC's cinematic universe

The upcoming Aquaman movie is expected to have a significant impact on DC's cinematic universe. With a strong cast, impressive special effects, and a compelling storyline, the movie has the potential to be a game-changer for the entire franchise.

The first Aquaman, released in 2018, was a massive success, meaning that there is already a built-in fanbase for the character. However, the first movie ended with a cliffhanger, with Aquaman's half-brother Orm imprisoned and the villainous Black Manta vowing revenge. This sets the stage for a high-stakes follow-up that is sure to be action-packed.

The sequel to the Aquaman movie is in production, with James Wan returning as director and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick as the screenwriter. While fans do need to wait a few months before Aquaman 2's release in December 2023, there are certain ways in which the film will affect the larger DC cinematic universe.

The impact of the Aquaman movie on DC's Universe

The success of the Aquaman movie will have a direct impact on the future of the franchise. If the movie is a hit, it will give DC a much-needed boost. It could also inspire DC to focus more on standalone movies that explore the unique stories of individual characters, instead of trying to create an interconnected universe like MCU.

The Aquaman movie is likely to impact the DC cinematic universe through its portrayal of Atlantis and other underwater civilizations. The movie has the potential to bring this world to life in a way that has never been seen before on the big screen. This could inspire DC to explore other parts of the DC universe, such as the mystical realm of Themyscira or the cosmic realm of the Green Lantern Corps.

The Aquaman movie could also have an impact on the tone and style of future DC films.

DC has been criticized in the past for its dark and brooding approach to superhero movies. This has been in sharp contrast to the lighter and more humorous approach of Marvel films. However, the movie has a more lighthearted and fun tone, with plenty of action and adventure.

If this approach is well-received by audiences, it could inspire DC to move away from its darker style and embrace a more playful and upbeat tone in future films.

Last but not least, the movie could have a major impact on the DC cinematic universe through its inclusion of a Black Manta as the main villain. If Black Manta is well-received by audiences, it could lead to more villains from the comics being included in future films. This could help create a stronger connection between the DC cinematic universe and the comics.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will release at the end of the year

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the highly-anticipated sequel to Aquaman, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, will be released in the US on December 25, 2023. It will be released in the UK on December 29, 2023.

The film was originally scheduled for release on December 16, 2022, but the date was pushed back to March 17, 2023, to allow more time for post-production work on the visual effects.

Following the merger of Warner Media and Discovery, Inc. in August, the decision was made to delay the release of the film once again until December 25, 2023. This was done in order to streamline marketing and distribution expenses associated with their feature films.

