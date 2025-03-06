Arby’s brings back its Potato Cakes: All you need to know about the permanent menu item

Arby's has officially brought back its fan favorite: Potato Cakes. The much loved side dish has been absent from the food chain for years, and is now back as a menu item. After much anticipation, on February 24, 2025, the Fast Food chain has declared the return of the Potato Cake as a permanent offering.

Ad

Founded in 1964, Arby's has been known for their variety of meats, sandwiches, and side dishes, such as the Curly Fries, Mozerella Sticks, Jalapeno Bites, and the iconic Potato cakes.

Return of Arby's Potato Cakes

Ad

Potato cakes have served a long history at the food chain since 2017. Earlier this year, the brand announced that the potato cakes will be making their way back to the menu, after a brief appearance in 2024 as a limited time menu item.

Customers have shared their excitement over social media platforms about the comeback of the nostalgic side dish.

Analysis of the fan favorite side dish

The Arby's fan favorite is back and here to stay (Image via Getty)

Arby's Potato cakes feature a perfect balance of flavors with a crispy golden exterior while the inside is soft and creamy. The texture contrast sets them apart from a traditional hash brown.

Ad

Made primarily with grated potatoes, the potato cakes are seasoned with basic salt and pepper. The mild flavor profile makes them a versatile side dish to pair with several other offerings by the brand.

Nutritional facts and menu pairings

While the nutritional content varies per serving, a standard serving of two potato cakes contains 227-250 calories along with 14 grams of trans fat and 2 grams of saturated fat. Potato cakes contain a moderate 2 grams of protein with 430 to 460 milligrams of soduim.

Ad

For more detailed nutritional information, one can refer to the Arby's official website for a nutritional guide.

Even though the potato cakes are a mild side dish, here are some menu pairings that one can try :

The iconic roast beef sandwich can be well combined with the side dish. The thinly sliced beef served on a soft bun would go well with the crunchy texture of potato cakes.

Beef 'n cheddar is a warm beef and sharp cheddar cheese sandwich, which can be well paired with the crunchy and creamy potato cakes.

For those looking for a healthier option, the smokehouse brisket sandwich featuring slow smoked brisket, with barbeque sauce, and cheese will balance the light flavor of potato cakes.

A classic cola makes a refreshing companion for the salty potato cakes. For those who prefer sweet-savory flavors, they can try out the Jamoca shake.

Ad

Availability and final thoughts

Ad

The potato cakes have made a return to the menu as a permanent menu item and are now offered at the participating Arby's locations nationwide. After briefly bringing them back in 2017, the fast food chain responded to its customers requests while maintaining the meat-centric menu.

The thought of making the Potato cakes a permanent menu item shows the brand's value for creating a diverse menu that meets a variety of likings and diets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback