Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich: Varieties, ingredients, price, and other details explored

King's Hawaiian Sweet Heat Sandwiches and Sweet Heat Loaded Fries are two new items that Arby's will introduce in the spring of 2023. The new King's Hawaiian Sweet Heat Sandwiches are available in two flavors: Chicken and Beef 'n Brisket, starting at a price of $6.99 each.

When the restaurant chain started serving its roast beef sandwich, roast beef, and Swiss sandwiches on King's Hawaiian buns in 2013, Arby's established its first collaboration with the brand. The chain sometimes brings back buns in a variety of sandwiches, such as the King's Hawaiian Big Kahuna Sandwich and the King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich.

Rita Patel, CMO of the company, said in a statement:

“Arby’s launched the deliciously spicy Diablo Dare sandwiches and fries last year, and we wanted to build on that success with new menu items that offer a more complex taste by combining two contrasting yet complementing flavors. The interplay of sweet, spicy, soft, and crunchy in our King’s Hawaiian Sweet Heat Sandwiches and Loaded Fries offers fans a harmony of flavors and textures in every bite, proving that opposites really do attract.”

A rundown of Arby's Sweet Heat Sandwiches and Sweet Heat Loaded Fries

The King's Hawaiian Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich consists of a crispy chicken filet topped with cheddar cheese, crispy onions, sweet garlic, and dill pickles. It also features shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and a sweet and spicy sauce, which are all served on a toasted King's Hawaiian bun.

Here are the King’s Hawaiian Sweet Heat Beef 'n Brisket Sandwich nutritional facts:

Serving weight: 257 grams

717 calories

351 calories from fat

39 grams of fat

15 grams of saturated fat

1549 milligrams of sodium

55 grams of carbs

20 grams of sugar

38 grams of protein

The 13-hour smoked brisket and thinly sliced roast beef in King's Hawaiian Sweet Heat Beef ’n Brisket Sandwich is topped with cheddar cheese, crispy onions, dill pickles, sweet garlic, and a sweet and spicy sauce. All these delicious ingredients are then sandwiched between a toasted king's Hawaiian bun.

Here is the nutritional value of the King’s Hawaiian Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich:

Serving weight: 318 grams

696 calories

296 calories from fat

33 grams of fat

11 grams of saturated fat

1635 milligrams of sodium

70 grams of carbs

22 grams of sugar

31 grams of protein

At a suggested price of $5.59, the chain's Crinkle fries are also available as Sweet Heat Loaded Fries, which are topped with diced chicken nuggets, chopped bacon, and a sweet and sour sauce.

Listed below are the nutritional facts of Sweet Heat Loaded Fries:

Serving weight: 267 grams

720 calories

357 calories from fat

38 grams of fat

7 grams of saturated fat

1576 milligrams of sodium

64 grams of carbs

4 grams of sugar

23 grams of protein

The new King's Hawaiian Sweet Heat Sandwiches and Loaded Fries are available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last. However, it is important to note that prices are subject to change.

About Arby's

With over 3,500 locations, Arby's is an American fast-food sandwich restaurant chain. It is the primary brand of Inspire Brands, which is now known as Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc. (ARG). After obtaining control of Buffalo Wild Wings, ARG changed its name on February 5, 2018.

With a wide selection of premium proteins and creative, crave-worthy sides like Curly Fries and Jamocha Shakes, the brand pays homage to Meatcraft. Arby's Fast Crafted restaurants also blend quick-serve speed with quality and made-for-you care to ensure customers have a seamless experience at their outlets.

