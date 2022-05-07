Arcade Fire Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Canadian indie-rock band Arcade Fire is set to hit the road this August in support of their new album We. The band will also perform in the UK and Europe until October, after which the North American leg of the tour will start running through December.
When and where to buy tickets for Arcade Fire's 2022 tour?
The tickets for Arcade Fire’s tour go on sale on Friday, May 13 at 10.00 am PT through Ticketmaster. Verizon members will get first access to purchase presale tickets for select shows starting Monday, May 9 at 10.00 am PT. Citi card members will get access to presale tickets for all US dates starting May 10 at 10.00 am PT. Arcade Fire will also offer VIP packages for the shows that include premium tickets, a pre-show VIP lounge, and exclusive merchandise, among other benefits.
Arcade Fire will donate $1 per ticket to KANPE, an organization that supports vulnerable communities in Haiti.
Arcade Fire We 2022 tour dates
- August 30 – Dublin, IE at 3Arena
- September 2 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena Birmingham
- September 3 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena
- September 5 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro
- September 8 – London, UK at The O2
- September 11 – Lille, FR at Zenith
- September 12 – Antwerp, BE at Sportpaleis
- September 14 – Cologne, DE at Lanxess Arena
- September 15 – Paris, FR at Accor Arena
- September 17 – Milan, IT at Mediolanum Forum
- September 18 – Munich, DE at Olympiahalle
- September 21 – Madrid, ES at WiZink Center
- September 22 – Lisbon, PT at Campo Pequeno
- September 23 – Lisbon, PT at Campo Pequeno
- September 25 – Bordeaux, FR at Arkea Arena
- September 26 – Nantes, FR at Zenith de Nantes
- September 28 – Amsterdam, NL at Ziggo Dome
- September 29 – Berlin, DE at Mercedes Benz Arena
- October 1 – Warsaw, PL at COS Torwar
- October 28 – Washington, DC at The Anthem
- November 1 – Camden, NJ at Waterfront Music Pavilion
- November 4 – Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center
- November 8 – Boston at MGM Fenway Music Hall
- November 10 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena
- November 12 – Chicago at United Center
- November 13 – Minneapolis at The Armory
- November 16 – Los Angeles at The Kia Forum
- November 19 – San Francisco at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- November 22 – Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena
- November 25 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
- November 27 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place
- December 1 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena
More about Arcade Fire
Arcade Fire was founded in the early 2000s and consists of Win Butler and his wife Régine Chassagne, with Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury, and Jeremy Gara. The band also featured Win Butler’s brother, Will Butler, who announced that he was leaving the band in 2021.
We is the band's sixth studio album and was released on May 6, 2022, through Columbia Records. In March, the band released a video for We’s first single, The Lightning I, II.
In a post, Will Butler wrote:
“Hi friends— I’ve left Arcade Fire. I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.”
We is the band's only album released in the last five years. Their previous studio album, titled Everything Now, was released in 2017.