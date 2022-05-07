Arcade Fire Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Canadian indie-rock band Arcade Fire is set to hit the road this August in support of their new album We. The band will also perform in the UK and Europe until October, after which the North American leg of the tour will start running through December.

When and where to buy tickets for Arcade Fire's 2022 tour?

Arcade Fire



WE is out now.

af.lnk.to/_WE



WE hope you can find 40 minutes to put on your headphones, or your favorite set of speakers and go on this ride with us.



The tickets for Arcade Fire’s tour go on sale on Friday, May 13 at 10.00 am PT through Ticketmaster. Verizon members will get first access to purchase presale tickets for select shows starting Monday, May 9 at 10.00 am PT. Citi card members will get access to presale tickets for all US dates starting May 10 at 10.00 am PT. Arcade Fire will also offer VIP packages for the shows that include premium tickets, a pre-show VIP lounge, and exclusive merchandise, among other benefits.

Arcade Fire will donate $1 per ticket to KANPE, an organization that supports vulnerable communities in Haiti.

Arcade Fire We 2022 tour dates

August 30 – Dublin, IE at 3Arena

September 2 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena Birmingham

September 3 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena

September 5 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro

September 8 – London, UK at The O2

September 11 – Lille, FR at Zenith

September 12 – Antwerp, BE at Sportpaleis

September 14 – Cologne, DE at Lanxess Arena

September 15 – Paris, FR at Accor Arena

September 17 – Milan, IT at Mediolanum Forum

September 18 – Munich, DE at Olympiahalle

September 21 – Madrid, ES at WiZink Center

September 22 – Lisbon, PT at Campo Pequeno

September 23 – Lisbon, PT at Campo Pequeno

September 25 – Bordeaux, FR at Arkea Arena

September 26 – Nantes, FR at Zenith de Nantes

September 28 – Amsterdam, NL at Ziggo Dome

September 29 – Berlin, DE at Mercedes Benz Arena

October 1 – Warsaw, PL at COS Torwar

October 28 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

November 1 – Camden, NJ at Waterfront Music Pavilion

November 4 – Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

November 8 – Boston at MGM Fenway Music Hall

November 10 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

November 12 – Chicago at United Center

November 13 – Minneapolis at The Armory

November 16 – Los Angeles at The Kia Forum

November 19 – San Francisco at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

November 22 – Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

November 25 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

November 27 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

December 1 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

More about Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire

Pre-save:

Here’s the chords to make it a little easier to play.

WE really missed you



Arcade Fire was founded in the early 2000s and consists of Win Butler and his wife Régine Chassagne, with Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury, and Jeremy Gara. The band also featured Win Butler’s brother, Will Butler, who announced that he was leaving the band in 2021.

We is the band's sixth studio album and was released on May 6, 2022, through Columbia Records. In March, the band released a video for We’s first single, The Lightning I, II.

In a post, Will Butler wrote:

“Hi friends— I’ve left Arcade Fire. I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.”

We is the band's only album released in the last five years. Their previous studio album, titled Everything Now, was released in 2017.

