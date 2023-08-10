A Safari Romance cast: Brittany Bristow, Andrew Walker, and others star in Hallmark romance

The trailer for A Safari Romance on Hallmark Channel has captivated viewers with its perfect combination of romance and adventure. The television film will premiere on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/PT as part of their Summer Nights 2023 programming block.

The synopsis of A Safari Romance on Hallmark's website reads:

"A wildlife biologist working on fostering the protection of wildlife in Africa is forced to team up with a theme park designer who wants to create an over-the-top safari attraction. Stars Brittany Bristow and Andrew Walker."

The film stars Andrew Walker (God Bless the Broken Road) and Brittany Bristow (The Love Club: Nicole) in the leading roles of Tim Ericson, an American theme park designer, and Megan Henry, a research scientist in South Africa.

A Safari Romance cast and characters explored

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of African Savannah grasslands, the Hallmark movie seems to stand out as a unique love story that unfolds in the middle of adventures in the wild.

A Safari Romance weaves the element of thrill with the anticipation of a budding relationship that keeps viewers engaged from the beginning.

1) Brittany Bristow as Megan Henry

A Safari Romance introduces us to the female lead, Megan Henry, who works as a wildlife biologist on a reserve and is pursuing her Ph.D. in Ethology. As the film progresses, she is seen interacting with the visiting designer and photographer for whom she acts as a safari guide.

When Tim attempts to fly his drone, Megan interrupts him and informs him that flying the drone is not permitted on the premises. However, she assures him that he is welcome to capture footage using traditional methods.

The character is portrayed by Brittany Bristow, a 33-year-old actress from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Bristow, a Canadian producer and actor, began her acting career at the age of six. She has since worked on various projects, including Blizzard (2003), Love Blossoms (2017), Holiday Date (2019), and The Love Club: Nicole (2023). In addition, she also hosts National Geographic's Wildlife Quest.

2) Andrew Walker as Tim Ericson

The trailer for A Safari Romance features Andrew Walker, known for his role in the popular American cop drama Against the Wall. He portrays the character of Tim Ericson, a theme park designer who finds himself at the natural reserve for his project.

As he embarks on an adventure into the wilderness with his guide, Megan, he discovers the potential for discovering love in the midst of nature. The palpable chemistry between the lead characters enhances the authenticity of the plot.

Andrew Walker, a 44-year-old Canadian producer-actor hailing from Montreal, Quebec, has an impressive filmography that includes notable works such as Laserhawk (1997), Steel Toes (2007), and Penthouse North (2013).

He has had a successful career in television, appearing in various shows such as Are You Afraid of the Dark? (1996), Student Bodies (1997-1999), Sabrina the Teenage Witch (2002-2003), The Big Bang Theory (2008), and Stalker (2015).

Andrew Walker has been credited in a total of 26 Hallmark movies to date.

More on A Safari Romance Cast

A Safari Romance stars South African film and television actors Simoné Pretorius (Hotel), Maxx Monticoe (Happiness Ever After), Samke Makhoba (Surviving Gaza) and Nthati Moshesh (Human Cargo) in supporting and undisclosed roles.

Hallmark Channel is known to create heartwarming shows with moments that make you smile and the upcoming movie promises to be no different.