Are Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie from Married At First Sight season 9 still together? Relationship updates

Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie are a Married at First Sight success story. They chose to stay together on decision day and are happily married with a son named Declan, born in February 2021.

Deonna and Gregory Okotie are very active on social media too, expressing their love to the whole world post their debut on MAFS.

They recently posted a photo with their baby boy, captioning it:

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Okoties!"

While several couples struggle to make it past the honeymoon phase on the show, success stories like Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie prove that enduring love is possible

Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie have been married for four years

Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie, who took the unconventional step of marrying as strangers on the ninth season of Married at First Sight, continue to thrive. Four years into their marriage, the couple welcomed their son, Declan, and recently marked their 4th anniversary, reaching another milestone in their enduring love story.

The North Carolina native had announced in September 2020 that she and her husband were expecting a little one. At the time, the then-pregnant star shared the joyful news on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the well wishes and blessings on their growing family. The caption playfully mentioned their dog, Sandy, becoming a big sister.

Amplifying the excitement, the Maryland native took to his own post, exclaiming,

"THE WAIT IS OVER."

Alongside this proclamation, a photo graced the announcement, featuring their furry companion Sandy adorned with a bib proudly declaring her new status: Promoted to big sister.

What happened to Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie after MAFS?

The couple stand out as one of Married at First Sight's most successful couples. Their unique chemistry and shared background allowed their initial connection to blossom into something significant during the show's 9th season.

Viewers were delighted to witness the couple's genuine affection and care for each other, driven by their shared faith and aligned morals. Unlike many cast members, Deonna and Gregory navigated challenges together, avoiding misunderstandings and providing unwavering support in difficult times.

The couple's decision to continue their relationship came as no surprise, given their seemingly perfect match.

Expressing gratitude to their followers for the love and support, McNeill and Okotie expanded their influence by starting an official YouTube channel. Although not consistently active, their channel has garnered 61.2K followers. Deonna and Greg continue to inspire with their journey, showcasing a relationship that has stood the test of reality TV and beyond.

Tune in to Lifetime every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT to catch up with beloved MAFS couples like Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie on the latest episodes of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam.