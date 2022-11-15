Are Free Coffee Mondays back at Dunkin Donuts? Details explored

Dunkin Donuts is bringing back 'Free Coffee Mondays' throughout the entire month to make your Mondays cheerful.

Starting November 7, 2022, Dunkin' Rewards members can earn free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. The available coffee options include Original Blend, Dunkin' Midnight, Holiday Blend, and Decaf. Members of Dunkin Rewards can take advantage of the offer until November 28.

A lowdown of other 'exciting' ongoing deals at Dunkin Donuts + How to get 'free food and drinks' even if you aren't a reward member

Customers can earn points for free food and beverages by simply creating an account on the Dunkin' app or website.

However, it is not the only deal available to Dunkin' Rewards members this month, according to Chew Boom. Members are entitled to a free bakery item or Wake-Up Wrap with the purchase of any full-price medium or larger beverage, as well as a free order of hashbrowns with the purchase of any traditional breakfast sandwich.

Rewards members can take advantage of even more deals for additional benefits until November 29. For more information, see the points below:

With the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage, receive one complimentary wake-up wrap.

With the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage, receive one free bakery item.

Hashbrowns are provided for free with the purchase of any traditional breakfast sandwich.

One $1 hot coffee, any size

Any size iced coffee for $2

What's new on Dunkin Donuts holiday menu for 2022?

Every winter, Dunkin Donuts creates a specially selected seasonal menu with a number of new dishes as well as some well-known classics and this year is no exception.

In an Instagram post dated October 9, food blogger @markie_devo revealed Dunkin's winter 2022 menu.

The images, which are thought to have been leaked by a coffee and doughnut chain employee, show a list of what is allegedly on the brand's winter menu. The list includes:

Cookie Butter Cold Brew Cold Foam

Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte

Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte

Holiday Blend Ground Coffee

Cookie Butter Donut

Orange Cranberry Muffin

Pancake Wake-Up Wrap

Dunkin Donuts is an international coffee and donut company based in America. Founded in 1950 by Bill Rosenberg, the coffee chain is present in over 12,900 locations spread across 42 countries.

