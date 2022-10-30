Are Jerry and Becki Falwell still married? Relationship timeline explored ahead of Hulu documentary God Forbid

Hulu's latest documentary, God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, will cover the scandalous affair between Becki Falwell and a pool boy, Giancarlo Granda.

The affair happened with the full knowledge of Jerry Falwell Jr., Becki's husband. Jerry is a conservative Christian leader who helped secure the evangelical vote for Donald Trump in 2016. The scandal eventually led to Jerry Falwell losing his position as the head of his family's university, Liberty University.

Becki Falwell allegedly began the affair in 2012 when she first approached Giancarlo at a Miami hotel. She offered to sleep with him on the condition that her husband could watch. The then-20-year-old pool attendant was taken aback by the offer. Granda has described it all in his upcoming book Off the Deep End: Jerry and Becki Falwell and the Collapse of an Evangelical Dynasty.

Mrs. Betty Bowers @BettyBowers The only thing Donald J. Trump, Jerry Falwell, Jr., and Franklin Graham have in common with Jesus is nepotism. The only thing Donald J. Trump, Jerry Falwell, Jr., and Franklin Graham have in common with Jesus is nepotism.

Reports state that the affair lasted till 2018, and despite that, Jerry and Becki are still happily married. Speaking about the relationship, Becki said that they are "together more than any couple you will ever meet," and added:

"He forgave me, and that's what Jesus teaches, forgiveness."

The Hulu documentary, God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, will drop its first episode on November 1, 2022.

What happened between Becki Falwell and Giancarlo Granda?

Becki and Jerry Falwell Jr. first met Granda at a Miami hotel. Becki allegedly approached him and offered to sleep with him. An excerpt from Granda's new book describes his conflicting thoughts at seeing Becki in the hotel, who he found attractive. She was reportedly sitting by the pool when they first saw each other and locked eyes and she soon, proceeded to offer him s*x.

In his book, he reveals that when he didn't say no right away, she added that her husband wanted to watch them, leading to the pool boy feeling conflicted. He said that he was conflicted as he found the whole thing very intriguing but said that it was also "weird and unlike anything" he'd done before.

According to Granda, Jerry was allegedly involved in all the steps of this affair. Granda initially went to the Days Inn at the insistence of his coworkers. Jerry also allegedly filmed Granda and Becki having sex. The affair lasted for six years and was the main reason behind Jerry Falwell Jr. losing his position as the head of Liberty University in 2020.

In a later interview, Becki Falwell recalled the affair and said that since she had someone she could talk to, it was like a dopamine rush. She added:

"All of a sudden this young, handsome fella starts texting you and giving you attention and you're like, wow, this is kind of nice."

Giancarlo shared the story with the media after the affair remained under wraps for years. As of today, Jerry Falwell Jr. and Becki Falwell are still happily married. She has publicly revealed that he forgave her and they are happier than any other couple.

Hulu's upcoming documentary will cover the subject in detail when it premieres on November 1, 2022.

