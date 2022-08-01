Who is Ana Mardoll? Lockheed Martin scandal explained amid Twitter trend

Writer Ana Mardoll has gained immense traction on social media since he was exposed for working for aerospace company and defense contractor Lockheed Martin. Netizens dug into the activist’s personal life after he started a debate about ableism on social media.

Ana Mardoll is largely known for his opinions on writing and social justice online. He began trending on Twitter after he claimed that it was ableist to suggest that one must read intensively to become a good writer. Netizens slammed the online personality, who identifies as a “nonbinary trans boy,” for being too “leftist.”

As Ana Mardoll continued to be attacked online, internet users disclosed that the activist worked at Lockheed Martin. It is a large defense corporation that has allegedly played a role in the United States’ war in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Reddit user parsleybutter also claimed that the organization has been involved in the occupation of Palestine. Some internet users even claimed that the company has terrorized Yemen.

According to Lockheed Martin’s official website, they mostly work with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. federal government agencies.

Netizens were enraged with Mardoll for working with the defense contractor that was deemed online to be pro-war.

روني الدنماركي @Aldanimarki It was a 500-pound laser-guided bomb developed by Lockheed Martin that maimed over 50 defenseless school children in the 2018 Dahyan massacre in Yemen.



I don't care who you are, if your employer is Lockheed Martin you got the blood of those children on your hands. It was a 500-pound laser-guided bomb developed by Lockheed Martin that maimed over 50 defenseless school children in the 2018 Dahyan massacre in Yemen. I don't care who you are, if your employer is Lockheed Martin you got the blood of those children on your hands. https://t.co/QtTgXwHf1n

Ana Mardoll responds to Lockheed Martin discourse

The Twitter account of the author of No Man of Woman Born was deactivated at the time of writing this article. However, a Twitter user posted a screenshot of Ana Mardoll justifying working for the organization.

Mardoll revealed:

“I got this particular job because my family works for the same corporation. I stay because I’m on an unusual arrangement for medical reasons. It’s hard to find a remote WFH job that will give me medical insurance but let me work 10-20 hours a week.”

Brendon Zatirka @BrendonZatirka hey question, why won’t you name Lockheed Martin? is it because it’s one of the largest defense contractors that provides arms to Is/r@el and played a role in American imperial reaches in both Iraq and Afghanistan? ($75 billion in pentagon contacts in 2020 alone??) hey question, why won’t you name Lockheed Martin? is it because it’s one of the largest defense contractors that provides arms to Is/r@el and played a role in American imperial reaches in both Iraq and Afghanistan? ($75 billion in pentagon contacts in 2020 alone??) https://t.co/d5aopHiGEP

Sharing more details of his role in the company, Mardoll revealed that he works in “software licensing, procuring text editors and code compliers for others.”

As netizens continued to slam Ana Mardoll for working with the organization, some blasted him for lying about his age.

The author calls himself a “trans boy,” online which left many internet users under the assumption that he was in his 20s. However, it has since been revealed online that the writer-activist has been working with Lockheed Martin allegedly for 15 years. Many felt betrayed as the writer portrayed himself in a different light.

Emily M @emilynm41 Not going to weigh in on the Ana Mardoll/Lockheed Martin thing other than to say him having worked there 15 years is what’s really blowing my mind, because I assumed he was mid-20s because his bio describes himself as a trans boy Not going to weigh in on the Ana Mardoll/Lockheed Martin thing other than to say him having worked there 15 years is what’s really blowing my mind, because I assumed he was mid-20s because his bio describes himself as a trans boy

Peli Grietzer @peligrietzer Biggest revelation from the 'Ana Mardoll worked at lockheed martin for fifteen years' thing is that Ana Mardoll is not nineteen Biggest revelation from the 'Ana Mardoll worked at lockheed martin for fifteen years' thing is that Ana Mardoll is not nineteen

The writer was also slammed by netizens for allegedly asking his followers for crowd-funding despite working for the US' largest defense corporation.

According to his official website, he lives in Texas along with his partner and “five spoiled cats.”

Mardoll has also shared online that his “favorite employment" is:

“weaving new tellings of old fairy tales, fashioning beautiful creations to bring comfort on cold nights.

The description continued to say:

Ana is the author of the Earthside series, the Rewoven Tales novels, and many published short stories. Aside from reading and writing, Ana enjoys games of almost every flavor and frequently posts videos of gaming sessions on YouTube.”

Ana Mardoll has accumulated over 4.2k subscribers on his official YouTube account where he has uploaded several Let’s Play videos. His last YouTube video titled- “Let’s Play Honey, I Joined a Cult” was uploaded eight months ago.

On his official website, Mardoll shared that he writes stories that include:

“bisexual and polyamorous lovers, transgender and genderqueer characters, disabled characters dealing with chronic pain and mental illness, survivors of sexual violence with post-traumatic stress disorders, and pagan and wiccan religious practitioners.”

A few of his most popular works include Cinder the Fireplace Boy and the Gayly Grimm Tales, Poison Kiss, and Survival Rout, among others.

Netizens react to Ana Mardoll’s Lockheed Martin employment

As mentioned earlier, internet users were disappointed to see the writer work for the organization. In recent days, his ableist discourse online also garnered immense traction. The writer was swarmed with backlash online.

A few tweets read:

raquel s benedict @benedict_rs If you have the qualifications to get hired doing software development for Lockheed Martin, then you have the qualifications to find a job working for a significantly less evil corporation. If you have the qualifications to get hired doing software development for Lockheed Martin, then you have the qualifications to find a job working for a significantly less evil corporation.

mike (concussed) @ws_moron you can't just be a Lockheed Martin nepotism baby and also be that kind of twitter account. like you shouldn't be either but if you're going to be one you really can't be the other you can't just be a Lockheed Martin nepotism baby and also be that kind of twitter account. like you shouldn't be either but if you're going to be one you really can't be the other

Alexander McCoy @AlexanderMcCoy4 ‘So the self-published YA author who said that ‘reading books is ableist’ turns out to have been a neopotism hire at Lockheed Martin,” I say to my therapist when she asks me how my Twitter addiction is going. ‘So the self-published YA author who said that ‘reading books is ableist’ turns out to have been a neopotism hire at Lockheed Martin,” I say to my therapist when she asks me how my Twitter addiction is going.

Shania T'Wain @StarTrekHeathen I'm sorry I'm still not over the fact someone whose parents got them a job as an ENGINEER for LOCKHEED MARTIN was out here describing themselves as a "twitter busker" and asking for donations to support their independent art as if they were barely scraping by! I'm sorry I'm still not over the fact someone whose parents got them a job as an ENGINEER for LOCKHEED MARTIN was out here describing themselves as a "twitter busker" and asking for donations to support their independent art as if they were barely scraping by!

raquel s benedict @benedict_rs you make at least 6 figures designing new orphan-seeking missiles for Lockheed Martin but come on Twitter to crowdfund for your terrible squeecore self-published YA fantasy novels oh my god dude you make at least 6 figures designing new orphan-seeking missiles for Lockheed Martin but come on Twitter to crowdfund for your terrible squeecore self-published YA fantasy novels oh my god dude

S. J. Wilkes @SusanJWilkes Ana Mardoll being a Lockheed Martin nepotism hire, who's been there since the middle of the Bush administration, is making me lose it Ana Mardoll being a Lockheed Martin nepotism hire, who's been there since the middle of the Bush administration, is making me lose it

Goofxist @goofxist Nothing more perfectly encapsulates modern American politics than someone who works for Lockheed Martin saying it’s ableist to expect them to read Nothing more perfectly encapsulates modern American politics than someone who works for Lockheed Martin saying it’s ableist to expect them to read

Gordon @GdoubleWB Me discovering in real-time who Ana Mardoll is, how Lockheed Martin is related, and how it all went down. Me discovering in real-time who Ana Mardoll is, how Lockheed Martin is related, and how it all went down. https://t.co/UoRv4DnoXB

Kore! ✨ @uravitykiss me trying to explain the ana mardoll lockheed martin situation to someone who isn't chronically online: me trying to explain the ana mardoll lockheed martin situation to someone who isn't chronically online: https://t.co/1B86h93x7h

Zapruder 4K 360 VR @lafficate "Ana Mardoll literally has no other choice" (than work PT at Lockheed) is literally the army defence "Ana Mardoll literally has no other choice" (than work PT at Lockheed) is literally the army defence

At the time of writing the article, Ana Mardoll had not responded to the online flak he has been receiving

