Who is Ana Mardoll? Lockheed Martin scandal explained amid Twitter trend

Writer Ana Mardoll has gained immense traction on social media since he was exposed for working for aerospace company and defense contractor Lockheed Martin. Netizens dug into the activist’s personal life after he started a debate about ableism on social media.
Ana Mardoll is largely known for his opinions on writing and social justice online. He began trending on Twitter after he claimed that it was ableist to suggest that one must read intensively to become a good writer. Netizens slammed the online personality, who identifies as a “nonbinary trans boy,” for being too “leftist.”
As Ana Mardoll continued to be attacked online, internet users disclosed that the activist worked at Lockheed Martin. It is a large defense corporation that has allegedly played a role in the United States’ war in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Reddit user parsleybutter also claimed that the organization has been involved in the occupation of Palestine. Some internet users even claimed that the company has terrorized Yemen.
According to Lockheed Martin’s official website, they mostly work with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. federal government agencies.
Netizens were enraged with Mardoll for working with the defense contractor that was deemed online to be pro-war.
Ana Mardoll responds to Lockheed Martin discourse
The Twitter account of the author of No Man of Woman Born was deactivated at the time of writing this article. However, a Twitter user posted a screenshot of Ana Mardoll justifying working for the organization.
Mardoll revealed:
“I got this particular job because my family works for the same corporation. I stay because I’m on an unusual arrangement for medical reasons. It’s hard to find a remote WFH job that will give me medical insurance but let me work 10-20 hours a week.”
Sharing more details of his role in the company, Mardoll revealed that he works in “software licensing, procuring text editors and code compliers for others.”
As netizens continued to slam Ana Mardoll for working with the organization, some blasted him for lying about his age.
The author calls himself a “trans boy,” online which left many internet users under the assumption that he was in his 20s. However, it has since been revealed online that the writer-activist has been working with Lockheed Martin allegedly for 15 years. Many felt betrayed as the writer portrayed himself in a different light.
The writer was also slammed by netizens for allegedly asking his followers for crowd-funding despite working for the US' largest defense corporation.
According to his official website, he lives in Texas along with his partner and “five spoiled cats.”
Mardoll has also shared online that his “favorite employment" is:
“weaving new tellings of old fairy tales, fashioning beautiful creations to bring comfort on cold nights.
The description continued to say:
Ana is the author of the Earthside series, the Rewoven Tales novels, and many published short stories. Aside from reading and writing, Ana enjoys games of almost every flavor and frequently posts videos of gaming sessions on YouTube.”
Ana Mardoll has accumulated over 4.2k subscribers on his official YouTube account where he has uploaded several Let’s Play videos. His last YouTube video titled- “Let’s Play Honey, I Joined a Cult” was uploaded eight months ago.
On his official website, Mardoll shared that he writes stories that include:
“bisexual and polyamorous lovers, transgender and genderqueer characters, disabled characters dealing with chronic pain and mental illness, survivors of sexual violence with post-traumatic stress disorders, and pagan and wiccan religious practitioners.”
A few of his most popular works include Cinder the Fireplace Boy and the Gayly Grimm Tales, Poison Kiss, and Survival Rout, among others.
Netizens react to Ana Mardoll’s Lockheed Martin employment
As mentioned earlier, internet users were disappointed to see the writer work for the organization. In recent days, his ableist discourse online also garnered immense traction. The writer was swarmed with backlash online.
At the time of writing the article, Ana Mardoll had not responded to the online flak he has been receiving.