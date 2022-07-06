What did Macy Gray say? TERF controversy explained as singer receives support from JK Rowling

On Monday, July 4, American R&B singer Macy Gray appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored and expressed her contentious opinion on transgender women. The singer also spoke about racism and the US flag, but her controversial statement from the show has since gone viral and received a lot of flak.
In the interview, Morgan stated how celebrities were too intimidated to express their true thoughts about what a 'woman' is. He proceeded to ask Gray about her thoughts on the subject. She answered:
"I would say a human being with b**bs. You have to start there. And a v**ina."
Morgan also brought up the recent allegations of transphobia against Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who shares a similar opinion to Gray's.
Later, Rowling took to Twitter to express her support for Gray and her comments.
Macy Gray's comments about trans women during her appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored
Gray was asked about her opinion on transgender women during the show, and was prompted by the host to speak on the alleged controversy over trans women in sports. The 54-year-old Ohio native said that she agreed with Morgan and further added:
"I will say this, and everybody's gonna hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts doesn't make you a woman. Sorry."
Macy Gray also said:
"But if you want me to call you a 'her,' I will because that's what you want. But that doesn't make you a woman, just because I call you a 'her' and just because you got surgery."
Later, Morgan warned Gray that she might face criticism from people who disagreed with her. The 57-year-old British broadcaster further added that the singer-songwriter may be attacked online or face the wrath of "cancel culture mob." However, Gray appeared to be unfazed and stated she how she did not believe that people should be labeled 'transphobic' if they disagree with the notion.
In a later tweet, Gray stood by her comments and claimed that she was a big admirer of the LGBTQ community. However, she reiterated her opinion on trans women and wrote:
"'woman' is a title that you earn and become. just like 'man.' there are plenty of females who aren't women yet, and every girl gets that."
Macy Gray receives support from JK Rowling
Rowling, whose name was invoked by Piers Morgan in the interview, took to Twitter to express her admiration for Macy Gray. The British author responded to Macy's tweet response to trans-British newsreader India Willoughby's criticism and said that it was a good day to 'ensure' that she had bought "@MacyGraysLife's entire back catalogue."
Netizens react to Macy Gray's comments
A legion of Twitter users criticized Macy Gray's comments. Some netizens who disagreed with Gray labeled her a 'TERF' (trans-exclusionary radical feminist), which refers to a feminist that does not include transgender females' rights while speaking about women's rights. However, she also had a few supporters.
A few claimed that Gray was not disrespectful or transphobic with her comments. Following her Twitter spat with India Willoughby, who is a trans woman, Gray received much flak from admirers of the British broadcaster.