What did Macy Gray say? TERF controversy explained as singer receives support from JK Rowling

On Monday, July 4, American R&B singer Macy Gray appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored and expressed her contentious opinion on transgender women. The singer also spoke about racism and the US flag, but her controversial statement from the show has since gone viral and received a lot of flak.

In the interview, Morgan stated how celebrities were too intimidated to express their true thoughts about what a 'woman' is. He proceeded to ask Gray about her thoughts on the subject. She answered:

"I would say a human being with b**bs. You have to start there. And a v**ina."

Piers Morgan Uncensored @PiersUncensored



Macy Gray explains why she thinks having gender reassignment doesn't truly change someone's sex.



@MacyGraysLife | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MacyGray "What women go through is a completely unique experience and surgery or finding yourself doesn't change that."Macy Gray explains why she thinks having gender reassignment doesn't truly change someone's sex. "What women go through is a completely unique experience and surgery or finding yourself doesn't change that."Macy Gray explains why she thinks having gender reassignment doesn't truly change someone's sex.@MacyGraysLife | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MacyGray https://t.co/YT0wQSnYCN

Morgan also brought up the recent allegations of transphobia against Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who shares a similar opinion to Gray's.

Later, Rowling took to Twitter to express her support for Gray and her comments.

Macy Gray's comments about trans women during her appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored

Gray was asked about her opinion on transgender women during the show, and was prompted by the host to speak on the alleged controversy over trans women in sports. The 54-year-old Ohio native said that she agreed with Morgan and further added:

"I will say this, and everybody's gonna hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts doesn't make you a woman. Sorry."

Macy Gray also said:

"But if you want me to call you a 'her,' I will because that's what you want. But that doesn't make you a woman, just because I call you a 'her' and just because you got surgery."

Later, Morgan warned Gray that she might face criticism from people who disagreed with her. The 57-year-old British broadcaster further added that the singer-songwriter may be attacked online or face the wrath of "cancel culture mob." However, Gray appeared to be unfazed and stated she how she did not believe that people should be labeled 'transphobic' if they disagree with the notion.

In a later tweet, Gray stood by her comments and claimed that she was a big admirer of the LGBTQ community. However, she reiterated her opinion on trans women and wrote:

"'woman' is a title that you earn and become. just like 'man.' there are plenty of females who aren't women yet, and every girl gets that."

Macy Gray @MacyGraysLife @anorderlymess @mightyhoopla there is no bigger admirer of lgbt community than your truly. it takes real balls to be honest about who you are. "woman" is a title that you earn and become. just like "man." there are plenty of females who aren't women yet and every girl gets that. @anorderlymess @mightyhoopla there is no bigger admirer of lgbt community than your truly. it takes real balls to be honest about who you are. "woman" is a title that you earn and become. just like "man." there are plenty of females who aren't women yet and every girl gets that.

Macy Gray receives support from JK Rowling

Rowling, whose name was invoked by Piers Morgan in the interview, took to Twitter to express her admiration for Macy Gray. The British author responded to Macy's tweet response to trans-British newsreader India Willoughby's criticism and said that it was a good day to 'ensure' that she had bought "@MacyGraysLife's entire back catalogue."

J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife ’s entire back catalogue Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife’s entire back catalogue 🔥 https://t.co/iIrPc9WvAQ

Netizens react to Macy Gray's comments

A legion of Twitter users criticized Macy Gray's comments. Some netizens who disagreed with Gray labeled her a 'TERF' (trans-exclusionary radical feminist), which refers to a feminist that does not include transgender females' rights while speaking about women's rights. However, she also had a few supporters.

Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 @wagatwe Since TERFs is trending, here's a major moment in TERF activist history we rarely talk about Since TERFs is trending, here's a major moment in TERF activist history we rarely talk about https://t.co/Vb1UgGH9jd

Arielle (she/her) @mrstschinkel what is it about “womanhood” that TERFs like macy gray and bette midler are so desperate to cling to? trans women existing doesn’t make me any less of a woman, no matter how different our experiences may be. it’s just ridiculous at its core honestly. what is it about “womanhood” that TERFs like macy gray and bette midler are so desperate to cling to? trans women existing doesn’t make me any less of a woman, no matter how different our experiences may be. it’s just ridiculous at its core honestly.

Strewth 🏳️‍⚧️ @StrewthQueen Millennial trans women don't need JK Rowling, Bette Midler & Macy Gray as childhood female heroes anyway...



Not when Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg, Kylie Minogue, Oprah, Goldie Hawn, Jane Fonda, Angelina Jolie & more all said TRANS RIGHTS w their whole chests 🏳️‍⚧️ Millennial trans women don't need JK Rowling, Bette Midler & Macy Gray as childhood female heroes anyway...Not when Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg, Kylie Minogue, Oprah, Goldie Hawn, Jane Fonda, Angelina Jolie & more all said TRANS RIGHTS w their whole chests 🏳️‍⚧️

Jennie💚🤍💜 @JenGene2020

Macy Gray

'A woman goes through a completely unique experience and surgery and finding yourself doesn't change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? You can't have that just because you want to be a woman.'Macy Gray 'A woman goes through a completely unique experience and surgery and finding yourself doesn't change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? You can't have that just because you want to be a woman.'Macy Gray👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

Thought Policeman @Thought_Po



More power to Macy Gray & Bette Midler. Truth is not ‘phobic twitter.com/mrernestowens/… Ernest Owens @MrErnestOwens SAD NEWS: Macy Gray & Bette Midler have come out as TERFs.



Unfollow, un-support, and unsubscribe. SAD NEWS: Macy Gray & Bette Midler have come out as TERFs.Unfollow, un-support, and unsubscribe. I’m not an ignorant misogynist so I have just followed, supported and subscribed.More power to Macy Gray & Bette Midler. Truth is not ‘phobic I’m not an ignorant misogynist so I have just followed, supported and subscribed.More power to Macy Gray & Bette Midler. Truth is not ‘phobic 😘 twitter.com/mrernestowens/…

AmandaHarper @AmandaHarperCat



#WomensRightsAreHumanRights I stand with Bette Midler, Macy Gray, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, JK Rowling, Pamela Paul, Sharron Davies, Mara Yamauchi and all the other women who stand up for women's rights in the face of attacks from all sides. I stand with Bette Midler, Macy Gray, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, JK Rowling, Pamela Paul, Sharron Davies, Mara Yamauchi and all the other women who stand up for women's rights in the face of attacks from all sides. #WomensRightsAreHumanRights

Dessa_B @_MischievousB It's really sad how the truth has become the enemy these days. Bette Milder and Macy Gray didn't say anything wrong and they are not transphobic for saying what they said. It's really sad how the truth has become the enemy these days. Bette Milder and Macy Gray didn't say anything wrong and they are not transphobic for saying what they said.

kill bill @10xjen Y’all calling Macy Gray transphobic is crazy. She stated she doesn’t mind calling someone a woman (out of respect) but she has her own opinion on what it means to be a woman. Just like trans people can have opinions….she wasn’t disrespectful at all Y’all calling Macy Gray transphobic is crazy. She stated she doesn’t mind calling someone a woman (out of respect) but she has her own opinion on what it means to be a woman. Just like trans people can have opinions….she wasn’t disrespectful at all

Lily / Mujer Guerrera #NoThankYou @MujerGuerrera78

Kudos to Macy Gray Typical tactics of trans activists. Threatening a woman's s career for simply stating the truth. It's not up to you mate.Kudos to Macy Gray Typical tactics of trans activists. Threatening a woman's s career for simply stating the truth. It's not up to you mate.Kudos to Macy Gray ♥️ https://t.co/N8L97UnXMG

A few claimed that Gray was not disrespectful or transphobic with her comments. Following her Twitter spat with India Willoughby, who is a trans woman, Gray received much flak from admirers of the British broadcaster.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far