"What a sad little loser": Twitter outraged at Hunter Moore after Netflix drops The Most Hated Man on the Internet

Netflix's new bombshell documentary, The Most Hated Man on the Internet, was released on July 27, 2022. The documentary focuses on a mother who decides to take down a revenge p*rn site called Is Anyone Up? where pictures of her daughter were posted.

The website was founded by a man named Hunter Moore in 2010, who was described by Rolling Stone magazine as ''the most hated man on the internet.''

Several people who saw the documentary were left furious at it and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. One of them even went on to call Moore a "sad little loser."

Netflix's The Most Hated Man on the Internet leaves Twitter furious

Several viewers took to Twitter to express their rage at Hunter Moore and his actions. Some even said that although they'd never heard of him until the Netflix documentary came out, they were furious at what he did.

SLS🎋🪩🪸 @sophiespliff just watched the #huntermoore doc it’s so scary how many followers he had. hope he rots in hell along with his followers #TheMostHatedManOnTheInternet just watched the #huntermoore doc it’s so scary how many followers he had. hope he rots in hell along with his followers #TheMostHatedManOnTheInternet

emma @emmajean544 @CharlotteLaws

Kaylas impact statement reduced me to tears To think of all those innocent victims suffering with so much shame and fear is so devastating I hope and pray everyone has healed Never underestimate a Mothers Love #huntermoore #TheMostHatedManOnTheInternet Kaylas impact statement reduced me to tearsTo think of all those innocent victims suffering with so much shame and fear is so devastatingI hope and pray everyone has healedNever underestimate a Mothers Love @CharlotteLaws Kaylas impact statement reduced me to tears😭 To think of all those innocent victims suffering with so much shame and fear is so devastating 💔 I hope and pray everyone has healed🙏Never underestimate a Mothers Love ❤ #huntermoore #TheMostHatedManOnTheInternet

Some users said that what Moore did was shameful, while others simply pointed out that he was a "SICK individual." One person even added that they knew some girls who knew him and how terrible he was.

♡ ÖGJådey ♡ @_theogjade #huntermoore is better off changing his name & never letting anyone know if his past, but as a typical narc he clearly has no shame in what he did… shameful, very very shameful… #TheMostHatedManOnTheInternet #huntermoore is better off changing his name & never letting anyone know if his past, but as a typical narc he clearly has no shame in what he did… shameful, very very shameful… #TheMostHatedManOnTheInternet

𝔯𝔢𝔢𝔠𝔢 @thereececole As someone who was around during the era of #huntermoore and my friends all knew him. He was a piece off trash then and still is. All over a girl who treated him wrong. As someone who was around during the era of #huntermoore and my friends all knew him. He was a piece off trash then and still is. All over a girl who treated him wrong.

Additionally, some people shared emotional tweets about the trauma victims of such crimes go through while others spoke about a mother's love. Some people also highlighted Netflix's statement in the documentary:

''Hunter Moore initially agreed to take part in this series but later declined our invitation. We decided to use his image anyway.''

A quick look at Netflix's The Most Hated Man on the Internet trailer and plot

Netflix's official trailer for The Most Hated Man on the Internet gives viewers a glimpse into the numerous statements made by victims of Hunter Moore. It opens with a warning that says:

This documentary series includes graphic, sexual & sensitive themes. Subsequently, many victims begin to share the traumatic experiences they'd had to endure after their photos were posted on Hunter Moore's website without their consent.

The two-minute trailer sheds light on how Moore garnered notoriety on the internet before showing Charlotte Laws, who is set to take down the website - Is Anyone Up? Laws is a noted author and talk show host whose daughter's pictures were posted on Hunter's website. With the trailer, Netflix's official YouTube channel also shared a brief synopsis of the docuseries. It read:

''From the producers of Tinder Swindler and Dont F**k with Cats, comes this shocking three-part documentary series on Hunter Moore and his website, IsAnyoneUp.com - one of the earliest and most notorious homes of revenge porn. In a lawless internet world circa 2010, unlikely allies band together to seek justice and ultimately uncover unexpected secrets. In the web of revenge, no one is off limits - even Hunter Moore.''

More details about Hunter Moore and Is Anyone Up?

Netflix UK & Ireland @NetflixUK THE MOST HATED MAN ON THE INTERNET unpacks the story behind one of the Internet's earliest and most notorious revenge porn websites.



The shocking three-part documentary series premieres on Netflix 27 July. THE MOST HATED MAN ON THE INTERNET unpacks the story behind one of the Internet's earliest and most notorious revenge porn websites.The shocking three-part documentary series premieres on Netflix 27 July. https://t.co/aJXwRkOKGo

Is Anyone Up? was a revenge p*rn website founded by Hunter Moore back in 2010. People could post explicit pictures of others on the site without the latter's consent.

Naturally, the website drew widespread controversy and even had several victims request Moore to remove their pictures from it. Reportedly, several photos were obtained illegally via hacking. The website was eventually shut down in April 2012, when Charlotte Laws initiated an FBI investigation after her daughter's photos were posted on the website.

Ultimately, Moore pleaded guilty to felony charges for "aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting in the unauthorized access of a computer." Moore served a two-year, six-month jail sentence and got out of prison in May 2017. He was also handed a $2000 fine as well as $145 "in restitution."

The Most Hated Man on the Internet is available to stream on Netflix.

