Are Love Island USA's Johnny And Cely still together? Relationship updates

Love Island USA's two fan-favorite contestants Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks joined the franchise back in season 2. The two, however, parted ways three months after the Love Island USA's season finale aired.

On January 9, 2023, Cely Vazquez made an announcement via her official X account that she and Johnny had mutually decided to break up. In her post, she said:

“you’ve all been such a close part of our relationship. Although our relationship has always been public, I do ask that you accept this choice and our need for solitude at this time. I hope that you will continue to support each of us individually as we move forward, heal, and pursue our aspirations."

Cely Vazquez's ex Johnny Middlebrooks, on the other hand, posted a video to his official Instagram account, making sure fans knew the reason why they broke up.

The video was later deleted as Johnny mentioned he had not been in contact with Cely since January 6, 2021, and was upset by how she implied they weren't exactly on good terms with each other.

Love Island USA's Johnny and Cely are not together anymore

Cely and Johnny from Love Island USA were last seen together in California, according to the series of pictures they posted in December 2021. They used to make appearances on each other's Instagram accounts quite often.

The Love Island USA season 2 participant Johnny posted to his Instagram stories that he was thankful for their time on the show. He wrote a heartfelt message:

“I sincerely appreciate everything. I value the time we shared on this fantastic voyage together. We spent a great time together, laughed a lot, and made memories that I will treasure always. We appreciate all of our fans’ love and support throughout the process. lots of love.”

Expand Tweet

Even though the two had seemed to mutually agree on their breakup, tensions arose between them when Johnny posted a video on February 17, 2021, explaining what happened between Cely and him on Love Island USA.

According to Johnny, Cely posted a YouTube video in “less than 24 hours [after his], and the entire time she’s throwing shots at him.”

In Cely's now-deleted YouTube video, she stated that she and Johnny went on a Hawaii trip together in December 2020 but “things didn’t work out." She explained that both of them wish to move on and that their fans should do the same.

“I’m just doing my best to distance myself from that situation now. Sincerely, I’ve moved on, and I’m urging everyone else to do the same."

In a November 2, 2023 interview with USA Insider, Love Island USA season 2 cast member Cely Vazquez, revealed that dating on Love Island USA was her first ever serious relationship, and even after the show ended "there was a part of me that always really tried to hold onto that relationship."

When it comes to money or love, Cely chooses to have a "serious relationship" once again. She and her ex Johnny both had joined Love Island Games, so coming face to face with each other was hard for them.

Cely shared her experience of being back in the villa and how her relationship on Love Island USA has impacted her approach to her potential future relationships:

“Love Island gave me my last serious relationship, so who’s to say that they can’t do it again? I’m going two for two, let me come out of this with a relationship again. I want a man so bad, I really want to find love and winning would just be a nice added bonus.”

Since Love Island USA season 2's last episode aired on September 30, 2020, Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks. As of 2024, Johnny has been seen promoting a campaign with a men's clothing brand called Youngla, and Cely has been posting about her newly released song, What You Playin' For.

To see more of what Johnny and Cely are up to, follow their Instagram account handles @johnny_llee and @cely.