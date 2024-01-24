Love Island application 2024: How to apply for the USA version? 

Love Island USA has gone on to become an ever-blooming series, following its premiere in July 2019. After a streak of five successful seasons, the US version of the UK show is currently seeking contestants for a sixth installment. It's been a while since season 5 finished its course in August 2023 and its lengthy 37-episode run had viewers addicted.

While the release date of the series is unknown, its arrival doesn't seem too far, as the show is now receiving applications. People across the country are trying their luck at getting accepted for the same, as not only does the show help them find love but also catapults them to stardom.

Where to apply, possible casting requirements, and more about Love Island USA season 6 applications

The winners of Love Island USA take home $100,000 as a couple, which is $50,000 each, in addition to the fan base they amass, which further helps them earn big through endorsing, modeling, influencing, or acting. Their participation also opens the opportunity to be recast in an all-star season, if there is any.

The application form for Love Island USA season 6 can be filled out on its official site, loveislandusa.castingcrane.com. The 75-question-long application starts with basic requirements such as age and nickname, then gets to more detailed questions like, "Why do you want to be on Love Island?"

The future of the recruited cast members will then lie in the hands of viewers, as they decide who gets eliminated and who continues their Love Island journey. Viewers will vote and determine the fates of the contenders from the comfort of their homes, influencing the plotline of the show.

Love Island USA casting requirements, qualities, and contestants' salaries

Allcasting.com states some qualities that producers of the show might look for when they're considering an application, as they did for the cast of season 5. They are looking for diverse backgrounds to represent Americans, people with relatable personalities for better audience engagement, single people open to a relationship, and physically fit people who appeal to other contestants on the show.

Because the show features romantic and s*xual connections, the most fundamental condition is that competitors be older than 18. The candidate must additionally be a US resident, free of any charges or criminal history, and available for filming when the show begins production.

Apart from the winner taking home $50,000, the other contestants make upwards of $500 per week. The reported salary of Love Island UK is £250, which equals $350 in the US, but because the final prize in the US is almost double what the UK gives, their salaries are also estimated to be above $500, according to Thethings.com.

The show is known for its bold storyline where single contestants are thrown into a luxury villa in an exotic location. They are forced to find themselves a partner among the contestants if they wish to win.

The show also introduces the infamous bombshells, in the middle of the season, who create tension in the already flimsy relationships. The creative challenges on the show act as hurdles in their love stories and make the show spicier for the viewers.

While there hasn't been an official announcement on the release date of season 6, fans expect it to premiere in the summer like its previous seasons.

