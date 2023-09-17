Are Transformers and G.I. Joe in the same universe? Exploring the connection between the franchises

In the wake of the digital release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the crossover between Transformers and G.I. Joe as part of a common universe must be discussed. The movie received its digital release on July 11, 2023, while the physical DVDs will hit the shelves by October 10. It boasts an impressive cast that includes big names like Anthony Ramos, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Dean Scott Vasquez, John DiMaggio, Luna Lauren Velez, Dominique Fishback, and many more. Steven Spielberg is one of the executive producers.

The movie treats the viewers to actions from the Autobots and Decepticons. Moreover, it introduces Maximals, the humans Noah and Elena, while bringing Unicron back after the 1986 Transformers movie. However, one of the movie's most interesting parts is its reference to G.I. Joe. The two action franchises have had crossovers many times in comics, but this would be the first instance of a link in a movie.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers.

The mid-credits scene in the movie hints at a shared universe for Transformers and G.I. Joe

Expand Tweet

The mid-credits scene shows Noah, played by Anthony Ramos, meeting Agent Burke, played by Michael Kelly. While Burke tells Noah that he knows all about him and the Autobots and would like to enlist their services to fight Unicron, he hands Noah a business card. The name of the organization on the business card reads “G.I. Joe”.

It is too early to predict whether Noah, a new character introduced in the movie, will be positioned as the bridge between the two franchises. As such, Steven Caple Jr., director of the movie, has planned to have a trilogy with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts as the first movie in the series. However, he has not confirmed whether the next movie will continue the crossover.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, during the climax sequence of the movie, Noah was dressed in a battlesuit that resembled those from Marvel Comics’ 1984–1991 series The Transformers, where the G.I. Joe project was covered. As such, Marvel Comics encouraged the crossover between the two franchises. The current move may stand true to the sacred mission statement of the Transformers, which says, “Til all are one.”

The same universe for the two franchises is confirmed in comic books

Expand Tweet

In the early 1980s, when Marvel Comics had the rights to the two franchises, both belonged to the same universe in many stories. After multiple hands changing on the publishing rights, when IDW Publishing got the rights for both franchises, they continued with a common universe in the Marvel continuity. However, IDW lost the rights last year to Image/Skybound, leading to speculation about the future of the franchises.

Expand Tweet

Image/Skybound has introduced a common shared universe named Energon Universe that will house the two franchises and more, along with reinterpreting the organizations in a more modern light. For the first time in the comics, in Void Rivals #1, the origins of the two organizations were defined in the same universe. The two will also be tied together by a common antagonist, the Cobra commander.

Where else are the two franchises linked?

Expand Tweet

The physical or commercial world also has a common link between the two franchises, besides comics and movies. Both Transformers and G.I. Joe toys are made by the toy company Hasbro.

As the popularity of G.I. Joe had reduced over the years with the bad performances of the last three movies, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes, Hasbro toys also saw a dip in demand. After the success of Rise of the Beasts, the association may benefit commercially.