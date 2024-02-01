Argylle review by critics receive unsatisfactory remark: All about Dua Lipa’s spy movie 

Argylle, directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, premiered at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on January 24, 2024. And, ever since, the critics have been bashing the movie for its underwhelming storyline and acting.

The movie is all set to release in the United Kingdom and the United States in February this year. When the movie was first announced, it created quite a buzz. The audiences were particularly excited to see so many popular faces coming together for a spy action comedy.

The movie has an all-star cast, which includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Cena.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the movie, it did not do too well with the critics. The film pundits did not hold back while reviewing the movie, with some dubbing it as one of the worst movies ever made.

What do the critics have to say about Argylle?

Argylle opened its doors to a limited audience on January 24, 2024. Since its premiere, the movie has been garnering more negative reviews than positive ones.

Given Vaughn's expertise in the genre, critics had high expectations for the movie. However, since its release, the movie has only been receiving negative criticism from film pundits worldwide. It currently has a 37 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Most have slammed the movie for its direction, acting, and lackluster storyline. With some calling it "an exhausting, overlong, asinine and unfunny misfire."

Katie Walsh from the Tribune News Service gives the movie 1 out of 4 and says:

"It’s remarkable really, “Argylle” has bone-deep structural issues on a fundamental level, but it is also a failure of directorial execution from top to bottom, resulting in what has to be one of the most expensive worst movies ever made. It’s honestly fascinating, this thing should be studied in a lab."

Dominic Griffin from Looper.com shares a similar sentiment and says:

"Argylle" isn't funny enough to succeed as a comedy. Its action is too plasticine and ugly to be as stylish as it hopes. And the game of cat and mouse surrounding its mysteries proves more and more groan-worthy the longer the film runs.

Louisa Moore from the Screen Zealots takes a jab at the movie's run-time and Vaugh's direction and says:

"Taking over two hours to stretch out his story with bursts of assaulting action visuals, Vaughn doesn’t know when to stop. It’s just too much, of everything, and the movie is a victim of unrestrained overkill (as well as gross miscasting)."

Is Argylle worth watching?

Given how the critics have reviewed the new movie, audiences are more inclined to skip it than spend money on it. A huge reason behind it is the negative criticism the movie has received since its release.

Despite the movie featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry, it did not fare well among those who saw it.

Besides the acting and the lack of chemistry between the actors, critics were particularly disappointed with Matthew Vaughn's direction. This is because he is the same director who has delivered mass hits like X-Men: First Class and Kingsman: The Secret Service before this.

However, having said that, if you are a fan of the genre and the story of the movie is not an issue, then Argylle is worth a one-time watch.

Argylle is all set to release in the United Kingdom on February 1, 2024, and in the United States on February 2, 2024.