Ariana Madix opens up about challenging back injury on DWTS

Ariana Madix, a prominent figure from Vanderpump Rules, has been facing a significant challenge during her stint on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS). Despite being known for her dynamic presence on television, Madix's journey on DWTS has been marked by a painful back injury, which she recently opened up about.

This injury, involving discomfort where her ribs connect to her spine, began a few weeks ago during rehearsals with her dance partner, Pasha Pashkov, particularly while practicing lifts.

In addition to this, Madix had previously suffered a foot injury. However, her determination has shone through, as she continues to deliver high-caliber performances, maintaining top positions on the leaderboard.

Ariana Madix's challenging journey on DWTS

The nature of Ariana Madix's back injury has been a point of concern and interest among her fans and DWTS viewers. Initially, the pain was localized around her ribs, but it soon evolved into more severe back issues, including spasms. This development came after Madix had already been dealing with a foot injury, which she sustained last month.

In the high-pressure environment of the season 32 semi-finals on Tuesday night, Ariana Madix made a resolute declaration, asserting:

"Pain hasn’t stopped me before and won’t stop me now."

Despite these physical setbacks, Madix has not let her injuries deter her from giving her best on the dance floor. She has relied on over-the-counter pain relief like Ibuprofen and sought the expertise of the show's physical therapist, Gina, to help manage her condition.

However, her resolve to continue competing has been clear. Pasha Pashkov, her dance partner, has played a crucial role in this journey, adjusting their dance routines to accommodate her physical limitations while still aiming for high-quality performances. Despite the challenges posed by her injuries, Madix's performances on DWTS have been nothing short of remarkable.

Her paso doble to Queen of the Night on Whitney Houston Night not only showcased her dancing skills but also her ability to overcome physical hurdles. The judges, including Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough, along with the audience, have consistently praised her performances. Her scores have reflected this, with high marks that have kept her among the top contenders in the competition.

Madix has been actively participating in various events, including BravoCon 2023, and managing her sandwich shop in Los Angeles, co-owned with Katie Maloney.

Madix's experience on DWTS this season has been a blend of high-stakes performances, personal challenges, and professional commitments. Her ability to navigate through her back injury while maintaining top positions on the leaderboard and managing her other professional engagements has been a compelling story for the audience.

As the season progresses towards the finale on December 5, viewers and fans are keenly watching Madix's journey, rooting for her success and admiring her strength and perseverance.

Ariana Madix's openness about her back injury and her continued excellence in performances have made her journey on the show a noteworthy example of professionalism and grit. As the season nears its end, all eyes are on Madix, eagerly anticipating how she will continue to navigate the competition and whether she will make it to the much-awaited finale.