Arijit Singh UK tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Arijit Singh's 2024 UK tour is scheduled to be held from August 11, 2024, to August 17, 2024, in venues across mainland UK. This will mark the singer's first tour in the country since 2022, and fans are over the moon about the same. He will perform in cities including Manchester, Birmingham, and London, among others. He will also be the first South Asian artist to take the stage at Manchester's Co-Op Live.

The tour was announced via the official ticket vendor, AXS' Twitter account.

Presale for the tour will be available from February 20, 2024, at 10 am GMT and can be exclusively accessed by Co-Op Live Members. Individuals who wish to get their hands on tickets during this presale can register via the official Co-Op website.

General tickets will be available from February 22, 2024, at 10 am GMT. Tickets can be purchased via Co-Op Live, Ticketmaster, or AXS, and prices for the same have not been announced as of this writing.

Arijit Singh UK tour 2024 dates and venues

Arijit Singh shed light on the new tour in a general press statement on February 9, 2024, stating:

"I'm so excited to return to London for the first time since 2022. I love coming to the UK and cannot wait to perform live at the O2. It lifts my spirits seeing my fans around the world singing my songs with me and my London fans are the absolute best!"

Meanwhile, Co-Op Live's Executive Director and General Manager Gary Roden elaborated on the firm's thoughts on the upcoming concert in Manchester, stating:

"We’re so excited to welcome Arijit Singh to Co-op Live as the first South Asian artist to headline the UK’s largest live entertainment arena. We are always striving to represent the brilliantly diverse communities that make up both Manchester and the UK, and are delighted to be working with Arijit and his team to bring one of the absolute best to the North West"

The dates and venues for the Arijit Singh UK tour as of this writing are given below:

August 11, 2024 - Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live

August 16, 2024 - Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

August 17, 2024 - London, UK at O2 Arena

The new Co-Op Live venue is set to open on April 24, 2024. Harry Styles is one of the shareholders of the arena and in a statement released by the venue in October 2020, he said:

"I’m incredibly proud and excited to be partnering with OVG on their plans for Co-op Live. It very much feels like coming home. I was drawn to this project on every level, from the opportunities it brings, to the contribution it will make to the city, and most importantly, that it will allow even more live music to thrive in Manchester."

Arijit Singh is best known as a playback singer in the Indian entertainment industry. He has also worked on projects such as A Foreign Affair by Spyro Gyra and Stories by Rabindranath Tagore.