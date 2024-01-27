Eagles' The Long Goodbye 2024 UK tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues and more

Eagles' The Long Goodbye 2024 UK tour is scheduled to be held from May 31, 2024, to June 8, 2024. The new tour dates, a residency at the Co-Op Live in Manchester, UK, will be the latest shows of the band's larger tour of the same name and will be followed by a show finale in the Netherlands on June 13, 2024.

The band announced the new tour dates, which like previous tour dates will feature Steely Dan as the special guest, via a post on their official Instagram page on January 22, 2024.

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase from the band's official website or via Live Nation or Ticketmaster. Tickets are priced between £199 to £443, depending on the seating choice and venue. Ticket purchases are subject to processing fees and service taxes and may be subject to currency conversion rate fluctuations for international patrons as well.

Eagles' The Long Goodbye 2024 UK tour dates and venue

The Eagles are set to embark on the latest stage of their final tour, The Long Goodbye, and they are bringing along Steely Dan with them. Steely Dan is an American rock band best known for their sixth studio album, Aja, which was released on September 23, 1977. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The dates for the Eagles' The Long Goodbye 2024 UK tour are given below:

May 31, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Co-Op Live

June 1, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Co-Op Live

June 4, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Co-Op Live

June 7, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Co-Op Live

June 8, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Co-Op Live

The remaining dates for the Eagles' The Long Goodbye 2024 tour are given below as well:

February 2, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

February 3, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

February 6, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Enterprise Center

February 10, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center Omaha

February 13, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center

February 16, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

February 17, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Smoothie King Center

March 1, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida, at Hard Rock Live

March 4, 2024 – Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center

March 8, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

March 9, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

March 13, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

March 14, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

March 16, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center

The Eagles first announced their final tour back in mid-2023, with the announcement statement clarifying that the band was endeavoring to give all or at least most of their fans a chance to see them live for the final time:

"The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey... Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years...Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed."

The band continued:

"But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round.. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music."

Since the tour's announcement, Eagles have traveled across North America as part of their first tour leg, with performances in cities such as New York and Inglewood, among others.

