The Eagles 'The Long Goodbye' Final Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

The Eagles have announced a farewell tour, titled The Long Goodbye Final Tour, which is scheduled to be held from September 7, 2023, to November 17, 2023, in venues across mainland USA in its first stages, with more stages expected to be announced later in the year.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature special performances by Steely Dan, via a post on their official Instagram page on July 6, 2023:

Presale for the tour will begin on July 12, 2023, at 10:00 local time via Live Nation (https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ9171ob7/eagles-events) and can be accessed with the code LEGEND. Two days later, on July 14, 2023, General tickets will be available starting at 10:00 am local time.

Ticket prices have not been announced. However, once they are made public, fans can purchase the tickets via the band's official website (https://eagles.com/pages/tour).

"Give all our fans a chance to see us": The Eagles on their last tour

The Eagles, in their tour announcement, elaborated on the aims of the tour, stating that they were grateful to their management and support musicians for their long run,

"The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey... Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years...Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed."

The band continued in the statement:

"But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round.. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music."

The Hotel California hitmakers will be joined on tour by the rock band Steely Dan. Steely Dan is best known for their sixth studio album, Aja, which was released on September 23, 1977. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200, Canadian, and Kiwi album charts, respectively.

Following is the full list of dates and venues for the Eagles 'The Long Goodbye' Final US tour:

September 7, 2023 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

September 11, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

September 16, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

September 20, 2023 – Belmont Park, New York at UBS Arena

October 5, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

October 9, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 13, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

October 17, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 2, 2023 – Atlanta, Goergia at State Farm Arena

November 7, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

November 9, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

November 14, 2023 – Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena

November 17, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

Tracing The Eagles's music career

The Eagles were formed as a collaboration between Glenn Frey and Don Henley after they were hired by musician Linda Marie Rondstadt for a tour, and the duo decided to form a band during it. Ronstadt also suggested Bernie Leadon to the duo for their band, while Meisner was hired soon after by the duo.

The Eagles released their eponymously titled debut studio album, Eagles, on June 1, 1972. The album was moderately successful, peaking at number 13 on the Canadian album chart.

Hotel California, the band's fifth studio album, was released on December 8, 1976, and received critical praise. The album was a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Australian, Dutch, Norwegian, and Kiwi album charts, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes