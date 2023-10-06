The Eagles extended Farewell Tour 2024: Presale, how to score tickets, prices, dates, venues, setlist, & all you need to know 

The Eagles have announced their first 2024 tour dates for the ongoing The Long Goodbye Tour. The two new shows, titled The California Concerts, are scheduled to be held on January 5, 2024, and January 6, 2024, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Like the 2023 tour dates, Steely Dan is slated to support the band during the two shows.

The band announced the new tour dates, which are likely to be followed by more dates in the near future, via a post on their official Instagram page on October 11, 2023.

Presale tickets for the tour will be available from October 11, 2023, at 10:00 am PDT and can be accessed with the code VOCALS. General tickets for the tour will be available from October 13, 2023, at 10:00 am PDT, although prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of The Eagles.

The Eagles bring Steely Dan to California as part of their tour

The Eagles are being supported on their The Long Goodbye Tour by Steely Dan, and the California Concerts just announced are no exception. Steely Dan is best known for their album, Aja, which was released on September 23, 1977. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200, Australian and Canadian album charts respectively.

The California Concerts are just the latest additions to the tour dates, with The Eagles having previously added several dates to the 2023 roster of the tour. The band promised, in their original tour announcement on July 6, 2023, that they want all their fans to be able to see them. They wrote:

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set."

The announcement continued:

"The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

The California Concerts dates for the Eagle’s The Long Goodbye 2024 tour are listed below:

January 5, 2024 — Inglewood, California, at Kia Forum

January 6, 2024 — Inglewood, California, at Kia Forum

The remaining dates and venues of the Eagle's The Long Goodbye 2023 are also given below:

October 13, 2023 — Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

October 15, 2023 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena

October 17, 2023 — Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 2, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

November 4, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

November 7, 2023 — Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center

November 9, 2023 — Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena

November 14, 2023 — Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena

November 17, 2023 — St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

November 18, 2023 — St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

The Eagles are best known for their fifth studio album, Hotel California, released on December 8, 1976. The multi-diamond certified album was a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Australian, Canadian, Dutch, Norwegian and Kiwi album charts respectively.