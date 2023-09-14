S Club The Good Times Tour 2023: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

British pop sensation S Club is set to make its debut in the United States this November with The Good Times Tour. After a successful run of sold-out shows in the UK and Ireland, the group will cross the Atlantic to perform in seven states during their first-ever US tour.

This exciting announcement marks a significant milestone for S Club as they bring their chart-topping hits to American audiences for the very first time. Fans across the US can now look forward to experiencing the infectious energy and iconic music of S Club in person this fall.

The group released a statement on their tour via social media:

“We’re bringing The Good Times Tour to the USA & Canada!!! We’re so excited to announce that for the first time ever we’ll be touring outside of the UK. We can’t wait to have an S Club Party with you across North America for 7 special shows!”

Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday, September 15, at 10 am local time of the venue, while presale will take place a day prior on September 14 at 10 am local time via their official website - (sclub7.co.uk now). Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

The members occasionally performed in smaller groups. The group briefly reunited for a UK tour in 2015 before parting ways. In 2023, they announced an arena tour to commemorate their 25th anniversary, but the band member Paul Cattermole sadly passed away in April, and they withdrew from the tour in May.

Now in July, they released their first new single in over two decades, These Are the Days, as a tribute to Cattermole and they are back again on tour.

S Club's tour will begin in San Francisco and end in Toronto

S Club will kick off the tour with their concert in San Francisco, scheduled for November 5, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their final concert in Toronto on November 16, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

November 5, 2023 - The Warfield, San Francisco

November 6, 2023 - Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles

November 10, 2023 - Rosemont Theatre, Chicago

November 13, 2023 - Roadrunner, Boston

November 14, 2023 - Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia

November 15, 2023 - Terminal 5, New York

November 16, 2023 - Meridian Hall, Toronto

Following Paul Cattermole's departure in 2002 to join a metal band, and due to his recent death, the group dropped the 7 from their name. Their former name was S Club 7.

In 2003, the group had disbanded. Post-breakup, some members encountered financial difficulties and expressed dissatisfaction over Simon Fuller's management. Jo O'Meara faced allegations of bullying during her appearance on the reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother.