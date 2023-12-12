"As long as it's not going public": Internet reacts as searchable bookmarks are soon to be introduced to X, Elon Musk confirms

Twitter, now known as X, is all set to introduce the bookmarks feature on the app, which will allow the users to search through posts, as per Neowin. Elon Musk also confirmed that more than 65 million posts are being bookmarked every day on X, resharing a post by @cb_doge stating the same and tweeting that they "will be searchable soon."

While the bookmarks feature has been around since 2018, the fact that they will now be searchable has left internet users looking forward to the update. As the billionaire confirmed the news, one social media user commented:

Social media users reacted to X's new feature as Elon Musk confirmed it on the platform (Image via @PopBase/ Twitter)

Social media abuzz as Elon Musk confirms news of searchable bookmarks

Bookmarks can be saved for later reference by tapping on the Bookmarks button in the bottom right corner of every post. Furthermore, the feature is a lot different than the “Lists” feature, which only shows the posts from the accounts that a user manually picks.

Twitter users can arrange the bookmarks in a timeline so that searching for content can be easy in the future.

As a Twitter user @PopBase posted about the update on social media, here is how the masses reacted:

However, the specifics of the updates to the bookmarks feature is not clear yet as the CEO is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.