Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Pre-Worn shoes: Everything we know so far

The Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Pre-Worn shoes recently appeared on the internet. These shoes will be entirely wrapped up in a Pure Gold/Cold Moss color palette.

The Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Pre-Worn colorway is predicted to be dropped sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever and other similar sources. Note that the actual release date isn’t disclosed by the sneaker label as of now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be traded via the online as well as offline stores of Asics and a bunch of their connected vendors. As of the time this article was written, the retail price has not yet been disclosed.

More details about the Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Pre-Worn shoes

A closer look at the Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Pre-Worn sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

Asics, a company that is acclaimed for its dedication to innovation and excellence in sports footwear, has been widely acknowledged among the sneakerhead society for its ability to combine design and usefulness in its footwear.

It is no surprise that the Asics Gel-Kayano 14 has become a hit with fans since it is perfectly in line with the contemporary mesh runner fad that is still dominating the fashion world.

An in-line launch of the Gel-Kayano 14 Pre-Worn, a silhouette that forward-thinkingly embraces the beauty of wear and tear, is Asics' first foray into the realm of fashion-forward looks.

As opposed to the conventional mesh and leather composition of the Gel-Kayano 14, this model of the shoe opts for a leather-dominated top that is accented with mesh details on the sockliner as well as the tongue flap.

This variation takes a novel approach by incorporating a pre-worn effect, which means that it provides users with a glimpse into the sneaker's history before it has even been worn on the ground.

The outer layer is characterized by a chilly moss color that has been purposefully scratched to reveal a beautiful golden layer underneath it. This unique appearance exemplifies the spirit of resilience and eternal wear. There is still the standard paneling, along with the enhancements positioned near the toe, the midfoot, and the heel. Additionally, there is Asics marking throughout the shoe.

A chilly moss-shaded rubber outsole finishes the design of the shoe, which features cream embellishments on the lace set as well as the sockliner. Additionally, the classic midsole of the Gel-Kayano 14 contributes to the sneaker's retro charm.

Be on the lookout for the Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Pre-Worn sneakers that will supposedly arrive in the next few weeks of 2024. Interested readers are advised to stay in contact with the brand’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.