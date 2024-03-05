Kiko Kostadinov x Asics US5-S Gel-Quantum Kinetic Pack: Everything we know so far

The Kiko Kostadinov x Asics US5-S Gel-Quantum Kinetic sneaker pack recently appeared on the internet. This collaborative pack offers two eye-catching iterations, namely Blue and Green.

The Kiko Kostadinov x Asics US5-S Gel-Quantum Kinetic Pack is predicted to be offered for sale sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever. Note that the actual launch date isn't disclosed by the partnering entities as of now.

Reportedly, these colorways will be sold by Asics stores, online as well as physical outlets. Currently, the retail price has not been disclosed as of the time of this writing.

More details about the Kiko Kostadinov x Asics US5-S Gel-Quantum Kinetic Pack

The original ideas and artistic vision that Kiko Kostadinov has brought to the domains of fashion and sneakers have had a tremendous impact on both of these industries. Since the beginning of his first partnership with Asics, Kostadinov has kept testing the limits of footwear design.

Kostadinov's love for collaboration continues to be powerful, as proven by his most recent project, which is the Kiko Kostadinov x Asics US5-S Gel-Quantum Kinetic. This pack is a continuation of his recent collaboration with Gel-Terrain.

As a result of this cooperation, the Gel-Quantum Kinetic shape is presented in two distinctive hues: blue and green. Each of these palettes offers a distinctive interpretation of the groundbreaking technology developed by Asics and the innovative aesthetic developed by Kostadinov.

The outer layer of the shoes is created using mesh weaving, which results in a luxurious feel and depth that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also functionally efficient. The blue variation has a tinge of purple that adds depth of liveliness to the overall appearance.

The Green variant, on the other hand, is accented with black accents, which give it a style that is more subtle but equally captivating. There are modifications adding to the sneaker's advanced style, such as the addition of pull tabs on the tongue.

Such improvements also boost the sneaker's utility, rendering it easier to wear. To complete the design, a tonal outsole has been combined with a black Gel-Quantum midsole, which guarantees the highest possible level of performance and comfort.

Be on the lookout for the Kiko Kostadinov x Asics US5-S Gel-Quantum Kinetic sneaker pack that will be offered in the coming weeks of 2024.