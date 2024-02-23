Kiko Kostadinov x Heaven By Marc Jacobs x Asics Gel-Lokros collection: Everything we know so far

The Kiko Kostadinov x Heaven By Marc Jacobs x Asics Gel-Lokros collection was launched recently. This collection offers a total of three colorways.

The Kiko Kostadinov x Heaven By Marc Jacobs x Asics Gel-Lokros collection arrived on the market on February 22, 2024. This collection was dropped for purchase and is currently available for purchase from the website of Kiko Kostadinov. They were marked with a retail price label of $195 per pair.

On March 7, 2024, the pair will be available at select retailers worldwide, as stated by Modern Notoriety.

More details about the Kiko Kostadinov x Heaven By Marc Jacobs x Asics Gel-Lokros collection

A fascinating transformation is taking place in sneaker partnerships, and Kiko Kostadinov is at the driving seat of this development. The path that Kostadinov has taken, from being a partner with Asics to being the face of the company's SportStyle segment, has been extraordinary. Kostadinov is recognized for his distinctive design, which combines contemporary sensibilities with efficiency.

In his most recent endeavor, he has teamed up with Heaven By Marc Jacobs and Asics to create a shoe joint design project that will likely expand the frontiers of sneaker creation.

Marc Jacobs takes on the Gel-Lokros shape by incorporating a sensational star decoration on the toe and a rubber extension from the outsole that curls up to the top of the toebox. Both of these elements were designed to attract attention.

In addition, the layout has uncommon strap accents incorporated into the paneling. Some of these strap features are embellished with a glittery finish, lending an air of glitz to the athletic profile.

The sneaker is supported by a thick, tonal midsole and outer sole unit, elevating the shoe's visual impact while offering comfort and durability through its construction. Pink, black, and teal are the three colorways at your disposal.

The description of these shoes on Marc Jacobs' website says,

“Anticipated three name collaboration shoe Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Kiko Kostadinov x Asics. A meeting of minds creates the Gel-Lokros. A chaotic Mary Jane style with buckle and elastic fastenings using the Heaven star motif in a quilting design and the revisit of the Gel-Kiril tooling. Scratched metallic panelling and shimmer gel.”

Don’t miss out on the Kiko Kostadinov x Heaven By Marc Jacobs x Asics Gel-Lokros collection.

