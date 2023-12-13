Gallery Dept. x Asics GT-2160 shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Asics once again joined forces with the renowned fashion label Gallery Dept. for their joint take on the GT-2160 sneaker design. These shoes are dressed in white and pure silver palettes, featuring a burst of colors throughout.

In the beginning, it was believed that the Gallery Dept. x Asics GT-2160 would only be available at ComplexCon. However, later, the Gallery Dept. announced that it would be available for purchase on December 8, 2023.

On December 15, 2023, a worldwide release is scheduled to take place at Asics and other select retailers, where it will be available online as well as in-store. The retail price for this pair is $295, and it is available in men's sizes.

Gallery Dept. x Asics GT-2160 shoes are accented with hits of pure silver all over

Here's a closer look at the collaborative sneakers (Image via Asics)

Gallery Department, a brand that has become associated with counterculture and luxury, has been making an image for itself in the world of sneaker enthusiasts and fashionistas alike with their current footwear ventures.

The GT-2160 project that both brands worked on was most recently brought to light. This unveiling happened following rumors of the original Asics design that Gallery Dept. has created, which has not yet been released.

The footwear created as a result of this partnership is a carefully engineered sneaker that features an artistic combination of suede, leather, and mesh. The mesh base is adorned with the distinctive metallic silver color of Asics, which gives the entire look a modern feel.

Located on a tag close to the medial heel as well as on the inside of the insole, the recognizable marking of Gallery Dept. can be found. The emblems of Asics continue to be placed in the same traditional location on top of the tongue flap.

Details that are recognizable from the GT-2160 have been preserved, such as leather additions, which have been further emphasized via different tones of blue. The outer layer of this set is finished with a multi-color splatter pattern, which gives it a worn-in appearance and distinguishes it from other pairs.

To complete the aesthetic, a foam midsole that is coated in both white and blue provides comfort as well as appeal.

Gallery Dept. founder Josué Thomas commented on the upcoming collaborative sneaker design.

"The inspiration for this new collaborative shoe stems from moments of reflection and mindfulness in my studio."

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the shoe (Image via Asics)

He further added,

"Seeing how my own Asics shoes visually changed over time while working on art projects, I was inspired to replicate that concept of individualism as we developed this new GT-2160™"

The caption pertaining to this exciting sneaker release on Asics’ Instagram page reads,

“Channeling that notion of individualization, the Gallery Dept. x Asics GT-2160M shoes will be produced so that each pair is not exactly alike and unique in its own way.”

Be on the lookout for the upcoming GT-2160M shoe that will be readily accessible in the next few days. Those interested in receiving updates about future releases of Asics are advised to stay tuned to the brand’s online site.