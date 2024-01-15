Asics GT 2160 " EARTHENWARE Pack" collection: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Asics, the Japanese sneaker brand, has divulged the Earthenware pack in three new colorways, underscoring the muted tone in these sneakers. Taking inspiration from an earthen tone, the collection is dressed in "Slate grey", "Rusty brown" and "Black'. The iconic series of Asics shoes, GT-2160, has taken a fresh makeover, offering pairs in the brand's gel technology.

In December 2023, the brand dug up its vintage shoe model GT-2160 and dyed it in a shimmery silver accent, a sheer contrast to its upcoming drop. Infusing the gel cushioning technology, the shoe is a staple among trainers while its exquisite color and chunky structure entice the casual wearers.

The sneaker is slated to be released on January 19, with a price point of $200. The sneaker will be available on the brand's website and other selected retail stores.

Asics GT-2160 NS will hit the sneaker market on January 19 in the muted color scheme

Recently, the Asics shoes converted into a fashion staple, accentuating the 'Dadcore' shoe trend, while its practical features are wildly comfortable to runners. Several shoe designers and sneakerheads applauded the gel cushioning technology of the brand, which appeared as an avant-garde innovation in the running world.

The Japanese brand soars globally, all thanks to its highly advanced technical infusion. It takes care of the feet with gel-cushioned technology, ensuring stability and high performance.

The fresh makeover of the vintage shoe lineup GT-2160, infused with gel-cushioned technology, offers a pack of three sneakers in muted tones. This lineup pays homage to its iconic GT-2000, a renowned shoe model for Rearfoot gel technology, and AHARPlus heel plug rubber technology.

Asics GT- 2160 NS details explored

An iteration of the GT-2160 shoe was launched in December in a metallic silver accent, exuding functionality and fashion. The fresh iteration, GT-2160 NS comes in a muted tone, while its no-sewing technology accentuates the brand's futuristic flairs.

The "Slate grey" colorway is dressed in a grey hue while the graphite grey accents its heel and outsole. The other colorways " Rusty brown" and " Black" align the sneakers with nature and earthy tones, underscoring the current trend of minimalism. With a thick pair of outsole and muted tonal upper, the brand strikes a poise between chunky appeal and minimalism.

The notable gel cushioning technology, a precious innovation to the brand's testament, is infused in this shoe, enhancing the quality of these shoes.

Throwing light on the Gel cushioning technology, the company wrote:

One of the standout features of ASICS running shoes is their Gel cushioning technology. Gel cushioning is strategically placed in the midsole to absorb shock during impact and provide a comfortable ride. The Gel units, made of a viscoelastic material, compress upon impact, dispersing the force evenly throughout the shoe. This helps to protect your joints from excessive stress and reduces the risk of injuries such as shin splints or knee pain.

The brand added:

ASICS presents a diverse range of running shoes featuring their renowned Gel cushioning technology, tailored to meet the unique needs of various runners and running preferences.

On the Instagram post of the GT-2160 Earthenware pack, fans seem quite happy with the color scheme. Also, some have enquired about the release date of these Asics shoes.

The "Slate grey" and "Black" colorways will hit the shoe market on January 19, while the " Rusty brown" colorway is slated to be launched in March. These unisex sneakers will be obtainable at the brand's website and selected retail stores for $200.