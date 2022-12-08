Asteroid City cast list explored

Asteroid City, Wes Anderson's upcoming film, will arrive in theaters on June 16, 2023. The film is set in the 1950s in a desert town where a group of students and parents, among others, arrive for an event that quickly devolves into chaos.

The official synopsis of the film, according to Focus Features, reads:

''Asteroid City takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. Synopsis: the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.''

The film stars a long list of iconic actors, including Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Adrien Bordy, and many others. Roman Coppola has co-written the film with Wes Anderson.

Asteroid City cast list: Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, and other A-listers to feature in the new Wes Anderson movie

1) Margot Robbie

Robbie will be making her Wes Anderson film debut with Asteroid City. The details about her character remain unknown at the time of writing this piece.

Robbie has recently appeared in a number of popular films, including Amsterdam, The Suicide Squad, and Birds of Prey.

Apart from Asteroid City, Robbie also has a few other highly anticipated movies lined up, including Babylon and Barbie.

2) Tom Hanks

Legendary Tom Hanks will also be making his Wes Anderson film debut with Asteroid City. While details about his character are not known at this point, Hanks reportedly plays a key role in the story.

Over the years, Tom Hanks has been a part of several iconic classics, including Forrest Gump, The Terminal, and Road to Perdition, to name a few. Hanks also boasts of a highly distinguished body of work on television, having worked on shows like Band of Brothers and From the Earth to the Moon.

3) Bryan Cranston

Another interesting cast member joining Asteroid City is TV icon Bryan Cranston. So far, the makers have not spilled any details on Cranston's role in the film. So fans will have to wait till the film's release to learn more about his character.

Bryan Cranston is widely known for his performance as Walter White in AMC's iconic crime drama, Breaking Bad. His other TV credits include Seinfeld, 'Twas the Night, and many more.

Cranston has also starred in several movies over the years like El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Trumbo, Why Him?, and The Upside, to name a few.

Apart from Margot Robbie, Bryan Cranston, and Tom Hanks, Asteroid City also features several other critically acclaimed actors playing major roles, including the likes of:

Scarlett Johansson

Liev Schreiber

Rita Wilson

Jeff Goldblum

Edward Norton

Adrien Brody

Maya Hawke

Steve Carell

Tilda Swinton

Willem Dafoe

Jason Schwartzman

Hope Davis

Rupert Friend

Tony Revolori

Matt Dillon

Stephen Park

Hong Chau

Grace Edwards

Ethan Lee

Aristou Meehan

Jake Ryan

Sophia Lillis

An official trailer for the movie has not been released yet. The new film has reportedly been described as a ''poetic meditation on the meaning of life.''

Asteroid City will have a theatrical release on June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes