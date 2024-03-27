ATEEZ and xikers to be spotlighted at the GRAMMY Museum's 1st-Ever Pop-Up Exhibition about K-Pop

K-pop rising stars ATEEZ and xikers made waves as the two groups were handpicked to be featured in the GRAMMY Museum under the category of "K-Pop." The museum will feature KQ Entertainment's two pioneering acts for an entire month in April 2024.

The tantalizing exhibit is set to showcase iconic performance outfits adorned by the two fourth-generation boy groups throughout their respective musical careers. Fans would get to have a close peek at the artists' crafts and props such as ATEEZ's 2023 album THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL, courtesy of the GRAMMY Museum.

ATEEZ and xikers stand tall with their respective accomplishments as new trailblazers of K-pop

Billboard reported on March 27, 2024, that members of ATEEZ expressed their gratitude via a press statement for being included at the GRAMMY Museum. They said,

"It’s an honor to have pieces from our latest music release displayed at the Grammy Museum where so many wonderful artists have left a piece of their musical history."

To highlight a few of the accomplishments of the fourth-generation group, ATEEZ, who have sold over 4 million physical records globally, are frequently referred to as "Global Performance Idols" by the Korean media. They were named "4th Generation Leaders" by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL by the South Korean popular group debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 in December 2023 and recorded over 278K sales of equivalent album units.

They have won the Bonsang Awards (primary award) at the 4th Fact Music Awards, in both the 30th and 31st Seoul Music Awards, and the Worldwide Fans' Choice at the 2019, 2020, and 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards. The eight-piece group has furthermore functioned as an official global representative of Korean tourism and culture.

ATEEZ opened their global tour Towards the Light: Will to Power in Seoul in 2024, as the Jamsil Indoor Stadium hosted the sold-out performances on January 27 and 28. The tour resumed with their sold-out performances on February 3 and 4 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Following this, they released their third Japanese single, Not Okay, on February 28, 2024. It made its debut on the Oricon Singles Daily Chart at #2, the Recochoku Daily Album Chart at #1, the Billboard Japan Top Singles Sales Chart at #2, and the Billboard Japan Hot 100 Chart at #4.

Meanwhile, Billboard also reported on xikers' press statement as the group extended their happiness and pride to be included at the GRAMMY Museum as the first fifth-generation K-pop group. The group said,

"We’re so grateful for the opportunity to have our pieces displayed alongside our labelmate and seniors ATEEZ, as well as so many amazing artists that we’ve grown up listening to. Though it’s only been a little over a year since our debut, we’re so happy to take part in this opportunity at the Grammy Museum and hope that everyone has fun looking at all the interesting outfits and props that have helped create the xikers world in the music video of our latest release."

KQ Entertainment founded the South Korean boy band xikers with ten boys such as Yechan, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Seeun, Yujun, Hunter, and Minjae. Their EP, House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing, made its debut on March 30, 2023, and sold 97,857 copies and peaked at #4 on the weekly Circle Album Chart.

Additionally, over 100,000 copies of the album were sold in its first week, making it the fifth-highest first-week sales total for a South Korean debut album on the Hanteo Chart in 2023.

The GRAMMY Museum's President and CEO, Michael Sticka, said that over the next two years, the museum would curate exhibitions and programs specifically honoring the world of K-pop and its internationally chart-topping performers.